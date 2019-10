© Reuters/Adrian Wyld



Referendum on Trudeau?

Who else is in the running?

What are the biggest issues?

Canadians heading to the polls are faced with the choice of whether to grant a second term to scandal-plagued PM Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Party — or to hand the reins of power to Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives.Trudeau, who raced to historic victory four years ago having branded himself as a young, fresh-faced progressive, likely did not expect to face such an uphill battle just four years later.— a scenario in which the leading party must win support from other parties to be able to successfully pass legislation.An Ipsos poll published on October 15 showed the— but the most recent pre-election indications from the pollster showed the Conservatives with a slight lead of 33 percent to the Liberals' 31 percent.One thing is certain, however:His premiership has been plagued by controversies — and while he might be hoping for the best, the embattled PM is surely bracing for the worst. Just days ago he warned voters that there "is a chance" the election could result in victory for the Conservatives.In a sign of how tense and toxic the campaign has become, Scheer supporters broke into a chant of "lock him up, lock him up!" about Trudeau at a campaign event in Ontario at the weekend after the Conservative leader promised he would get to the bottom of the ongoing SNC Lavalin corruption scandal. The scene was reminiscent of Donald Trump's anti-Hillary Clinton rallies during the 2016 US election.Liberal Canadians have also been angered byas he talked plenty about climate change, but was seen to betray his promises byand buying the Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion —He also faced backlash for havingwhen he took a tropical vacation to an island owned by the Aga Khan in 2016.Despite the scandals, Trudeau is still credited with many successes and campaign promises fulfilled, however — including theHis government alsofrom 67 back down to 65 — and introduced legislation onBut Trudeau's fall from grace continued after he found himself at the centre of a blackface and 'brownface' scandal just weeks before the vote.This election has mainly been a dogfight between the Liberals and Conservatives, but otherafter the vote.The left-leaningmade gains during the final weeks of the campaign, thanks in part to strong debate performances by party leader Jagmeet Singh. The party has climbed from 14 percent support to around 20 percent support right before the election, according to some polls., meanwhile, who have positioned themselves as the only party serious about tackling climate change, have been hovering around 8 percent support.Aware that many progressives are sorely disappointed in his leadership, Trudeau has encouraged Canadians to vote tactically, arguing that by giving their vote to the Greens or the NDP, they risk allowing the Conservatives to slip into power.Lesser-supported fringe parties like the right-wing anti-immigration People's Party of Canada (PPC) and the Quebec nationalism party Bloc Québécois are also vying for seats. Conservatives worry that the PPC could swipe some of their votes from more right-leaning Canadians, but the party is still polling below 3 percent. As for the Bloc Québécois, recent polls have shown them surging in French-speaking region in the run up to voting day.While much of the media coverage and talk has focused on Trudeau and his record,Sources also recently told The Globe and Mail that Scheer's Conservatives hired the Daisy Group consulting firm to launch a coordinated campaign to smear PPC leader Maxime Bernier and his supporters as racist.Aside from issues of personality,The economy is picking up and unemployment is at near record low, but many Canadians still feel they aren't reaping the benefits or seeing the results in their own pockets. While some say they care about climate issues, many are also angered by the federal carbon tax imposed on provinces that failed to bring in their own climate change plans.despite a general consensus that Canada is an example of a country with a successful healthcare system. While the government covers necessary healthcare costs for Canadians, there are still concerns over wait times for non-emergency treatments and procedures, as well as complaints about the lack of doctors in more rural areas. The Conservatives have promised to cut wait times by buying more MRI and CT scan machines, while the Liberals say they will cut prescription costs.with no one issue dominating the headlines, no big ideas, andPreliminary results are expected to be announced at around 8pm on Monday, but Canadians may be left in a cliffhanger situation if predictions are correct and neither party wins enough seats to form a majority government. In the event that the Conservatives win more seats than the Liberals, Trudeau, as the leader of the party in power, would technically still be allowed the first shot at forming a government with support from other parties.Yet, whatever happens, it certainly looks unlikely that Trudeau will pull off a repeat of the 2015 election when his party won 184 seats in a stunning upset, stealing power from the Conservatives, who had held on to it for the previous decade.