flood
Heavy rain in southern Turkey caused flash flooding in areas around the city of Gaziantep on 20 October, 2019.

Local media said dozens of people were evacuated from flooded homes or rescued from vehicles trapped in flood water.



Videos shared on Social Media showed vehicles being dragged through city streets by the flood water. Provincial disaster management agency, AFAD Gaziantep, assisted in rescuing stranded drivers.

Flooding came after a short burst of torrential rain. Gaziantep Metropolitan Mayor Fatma Sahin said in a statement that 20 to 50mm of rain fell in a 15 minute period.


Floods swamped roads and stranded vehicles in Gaziantep, southern Turkey, 20 October 2019.
© AFAD Gaziantep
