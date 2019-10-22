canine attack
© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0
A 55-year-old man was mauled to death by a pack of street dogs in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night.

Police said the man, identified as Tej Singh, was viciously attacked by the canines while he was returning home Sunday evening. However, the incident came to light only on Monday morning after a villager found the dogs biting the flesh off a dead body.

Speaking to local daily the Times of India, a police officer said, "The victim was killed in a gruesome attack by a pack of dogs that roam around a nearby poultry farm. Local residents claimed that scores of locals have been attacked by the pack in the past too. However, this is the first time a death has been reported."

"The victim's body has been handed over to his relatives after conducting the autopsy. He was a daily wager working at a construction site," the officer added.

Meanwhile, village head Mohammadpur Dharmender Singh said, "We have alerted the local administration about stray dog menace several times but no action has been taken yet."

The incident comes less than a month after an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Santhosh had gone out to play in a nearby ground. When he did not return home, his parents and neighbors launched a search for him.

"They came upon into a pack of dogs tearing into an unconscious boy in the middle of a field nearby. They chased the dogs and called a doctor from the village to check on him. But the doctor told them that the boy had already died and that he had bite marks all over his body including in his neck," a police officer said.