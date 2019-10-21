O:H header
In the 1960s in the US, the psychedelic drug subculture exploded out into the mainstream, bringing with it promises of peace and love, ushering in the 'Age of Aquarius' (whatever that means).

Unfortunately, all they really accomplished was scaring the crap out of 'the authorities', who subsequently made all psychedelics illegal. Thus all the therapeutic potential of the drugs, which had already been studied for over a decade previously, ground to a screeching halt. Scientists could no longer get access to these promising substances.

Today we seem to be witnessing a cautious renaissance of study on psychedelics. Government regulators have been loosening restrictions on researchers who have taken up where their forefathers in the 50s left off. Scientists at well-respected institutions such as Johns Hopkins University have been investigating the benefits of psilocybin on those dying from cancer, for example.

Preliminary results of psychedelic research are showing benefits in cases of crippling depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder and addictions. There is the potential that the substances could benefit many other conditions as well.

Join us for a discussion on the healing potential of psychedelics - so much more than party drugs! And be sure to stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, where she gives us some examples of extreme animal births.


