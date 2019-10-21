An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck roughly 54 km from the coast of Vanuatu around 2:00 p.m. local time (0300 GMT) on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The epicenter, with a depth of 226.08 km, was initially determined to be at 19.0408 degrees south latitude and 169.4528 degrees east longitude.roughly 91 km off Vanuatu's coast.No tsunami warning has been issued for either incident so far.