At least four civilians and three soldiers are said to have died during cross-border skirmishes between Pakistani and Indian troops late on October 19, reportedly making it one of the deadliest days since New Delhi revoked the special status of Indian-administered Kashmir in August.
The conflicting reports from each side suggested the death toll could still rise from the late-night incident.
Pakistani Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor, in a tweet
on October 20, blamed "unprovoked" shelling from the Indian side of the de facto Line of Control that he claimed was "deliberately targeting civilians."
Three civilians and one soldier in Pakistan-administered Kashmir died as a result, he said, and two Pakistani soldiers and five civilians were injured.
He added that Pakistani troops had retaliated, killing nine Indian soldiers and injuring "several" more. He said two Indian bunkers had been "destroyed."
But Indian sources disputed that account of events and casualty figures.
Senior Indian police and military officials told Reuters and AP that Pakistani soldiers had targeted an Indian border post and civilian areas, leaving one soldier and two civilians dead.
New Delhi claims that the incident, which occurred in the Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC), was instigated by an unprovoked attack from Pakistan. Indian Army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said that the country's forces "retaliated strongly" early on Sunday in response to the alleged ceasefire violation.
"Our troops retaliated strongly, causing heavy damage and casualties to the enemy," Kalia said.
Islamabad appears to dispute the claim that it sparked the brief skirmish. Raja Farooq Haider, prime minister of Pakistan's Azad Kashmir region, wrote in a tweet that Indian soldiers had gone "berserk" and were responsible for "savagery" that resulted in the deaths of several civilians.
Colonel Rajesh Kalia, an Indian Army spokesman, said three more Indian civilians were injured in the exchange of fire.
Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-led India have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947, two of which were over control of Kashmir, the divided region claimed by both countries.
A decision by New Delhi in August to revoke the special constitutional status of India-controlled Kashmir and impose a security lockdown sparked new tensions between the South Asian rivals.
Two people were killed in renewed gunfire exchanges between Indian and Pakistani border forces in the same region in late September.
According to India, these types of cross fire tends to be used as a distraction for intrusion
of the militants or keep the Kashmir issue in media headlines.
Mean while, Indian Govt. lifted lot of restrictions in Kashmir and attacks on apple farmers increased
. Apple Farming is the core of Kashmir's economy and employs 3.5 million
its people.
Apple is not only major horticulture produce of Kashmir but is also the backbone of the rural economy across the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir. It is the highest employment generator in Kashmir. Kashmir produces about 20 lakh metric tons of apples annually and contributes 10 per cent to the state's economy.
In the last few years, the horticulture area under apple crop has increased from 81,116 hectares in 2001 to 146,016 hectares in 2018 in Kashmir and production has also inclined from 894,019 metric tons to 18,60,663 metric tons.
Kashmir not only has the best weather conditions to produce apples, but apples from Kashmir are also preferred in the local and international market for its taste, colour and quality. The farmers believe apples are the best cash crop.
...
But 2019 has not been so fruitful for apple farmers in Kashmir after the abrogation of provisions under Article 370. In last one week, three attacks have taken place on apple traders.
The attacks on a truck driver and two apple traders from Punjab in south Kashmir's Shopian district has left apple farmers and traders in panic and fear. Due to the emerging situation, no outside apple traders are returning to area which is resulting in less purchase price for apples to the farmers.
Speaking to Mail Today, Muzafar Ahmad said, "Last year, I sold my apples at Rs 700 per basket (22 kg). This year, the local traders are not even ready to pay Rs 400 per basket."
When Mail Today asked one of the local apple traders, Mohammed Amin for the decline in apple prices, he said, "We are facing a lot of problems in transportation of apples to the fruit markets or outside the state. Truck drivers or other transporters charge 50 per cent more as they transport the produce on risk."
"They feel that they can be targeted by the militants after the recent attack on a driver in Shopian. The government announced that they will buy apples but they are at different offices. How we can put our lives at risk and go to them with apples? If the government wants to but our crop, why do not they directly come to our orchards and purchase the crop," Mohammed Amin said.
