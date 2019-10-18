© David Borrat/EPA



Barcelona suffered its fourth and worst night of violence on Thursday asThe disturbances followed a now familiar pattern as a large demonstration called earlier in the evening dispersed and groups of protesters clashed with police in the city centre who say that a clothing shop was set on fire and a bank was vandalised.In the early hours groups of protesters fought with police, throwing stones and at least one petrol bomb in an apparent attempt to reach the seat of the Spanish government in the city.One pro-independence protester was badly beaten by a group of right-wing supporters while once again the streets were acrid with the smell of bonfires of burning rubbish. Numerous injuries were reported.Earlier in the day the Catalan president, Quim Torra, condemned the violent protests that have erupted across the region this week but blamed the unrest on "infiltrators" seeking to undermine the peaceful image of the pro-independence movement.The violence, which began on Monday night after the Spanish supreme court jailed nine pro-independence leaders over their roles in the failed push for secession two years ago, escalated sharply on Wednesday night.On Wednesday cars were set on fire and Catalan police said molotov cocktails were thrown and officers attacked with stones, acid, fireworks and slingshots."No criminal activity will go unpunished," said interim interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska on Thursday after attending a special meeting with the prime minister, intelligence and security experts. He added thatTorra, who had been facing calls to issue an unequivocal condemnation of the violence, appealed for peaceful protests in a televised address in the early hours of Thursday morning."This has to stop right now," he said. "There is no reason or justification for burning cars, nor any other vandalism. Protest should be peaceful."But he claimed the violence was down to individuals trying to damage the reputation of the independence movement."We cannot allow such groups who infiltrate and provoke to harm the image of," he said.He also suggested that another unilateral independence referendum should be held, adding:The Catalan president has been criticised for calling for civil disobedience while sending in Catalan riot police to restore order.On Wednesday afternoon, Torra had tweeted, "Violence does not represent us", but had gone no further despite two nights of vandalism and skirmishes between protesters and police and an attempt to occupy Barcelona-El Prat airport.Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez had urged him to issue a clear condemnation of the violence.Referring to the regional government's unsuccessful attempts to secure independence, Sánchez added: "No leader can camouflage their failure behind curtains of smoke and fire."Earlier on Wednesday,after the Spanish government warned any further violence would be met with a "firm, proportional and united" response."All support to mobilisations and massive and peaceful marches," wrote the nine, who include the former regional vice-president Oriol Junqueras and two influential grassroots leaders, Jordi Sànchez and Jordi Cuixart. "No violence represents us."Thousands of people have also been marching peacefully since Wednesday towards the regional capital, Barcelona, where students are striking and which trade unions are planning to join on Friday.Sánchez's political opponents are urging him to take a tough line on the Catalan unrest, but the prime minister has said that a blunt response would only make things worse.Speaking on Wednesday evening after holding talks with other political party leaders, Sánchez said the government would defend Spain's constitution and peaceful coexistence but would not be tempted into inflaming tensions."The state will always guarantee the rights of those who wish to protest their ideas peacefully," he said."But organised violent groups and those who try to break democratic laws will not achieve their aims ... The only hope of those violent groups is that we'll make mistakes and become overexcited and divided. They want us to fall for their provocations and feed a violent spiral."The conservative People's party (PP) and the centre-right Citizens party want firm and immediate action.The PP leader, Pablo Casado, has accused Sánchez of "a lack of foresight" andAlbert Rivera, the leader of the Citizens party, said "the government needs to act now or we're going to see a lot of awful problems".Sánchez's opponents accuse him of being too beholden to the Catalan pro-independence parties who supported his successful bid to throw the PP out of office with a vote of no confidence.However,