Global grain ending stocks are reduced 14% in 2019, Argentina production slashed from 21 to 18.3 million tons, Brazil reducing 3 million tons, Australia now a net wheat importer, USA & Canadian grow zones decimated by two early season blizzards, Ukraine wheat forecast down and somehow we are not warned of imminent price increases in our daily food stuffs. Look at China 50% increase in food inflation through 2019 alone. The rest or the globe is next are you ready?