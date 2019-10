© Reuters/Toby Melville



Brussels and Budapest have been locked in a standoff about illegal migrants for a few years. Hungary's Foreign Minister told RT that"We represent a very strong anti-migration policy.Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said. On top of that, Hungary has repeatedly said thatThis position contradicts the policy of Brussels, he lamented, "because Brussels would like the migrants to come to European Union."As the 2015 migrant crisis unfolded, Budapest launched a special program dubbed' that focuses on providing relief to the Christians living in the Middle East. Budapest has already "spent $40 million on helping 50 thousand Christians" in the region, according to the minister.While such an approach is quite different to the pro-migration, globalist stance preached by Brussels,Szijjarto said. Hungary's view of the EU itself, however, differs from the mainstream - Budapest believes the Union should be based on the "strong member states," which embrace their "Christian heritage."Szijjarto said.Over the past few years, several terrorist attacks were committed throughout Europe by asylum seekers. Blaming the increased terrorist threat solely on migrants, however, would not be entirely correct, since domestic radicalization appears to be on the rise in the EU as well.That said, Szijjarto bemoaned the emergence of the "parallel societies," composed of a "loud minority [that] puts daily pressure on the silent majority."Sweden appears to have had it the worst, as major cities in the country, including Stockholm, Malmo and Gothenburg, have such areas.