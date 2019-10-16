"The normal temperature (east central North Dakota) on Oct. 11 is 49F, while the observed average temperature the day the storm hit was 31F. This represents an event in the 90th percentile so, temperatures in this range can occur around once per decade."Starting late last Thursday, a historical blizzard enveloped the U.S. Northern Plains and northern portions of the Midwest, leaving 2-20 inches (5-50 cm) of snow covering the eastern half of North Dakota, and the northern halves of South Dakota and Minnesota. Additionally, sustained hard freeze conditions were felt in southern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and portions of Nebraska.For purchasers like animal feeders and food and beverage companies, this means less crop and generally lower quality, said Daniel Redo, director, agriculture research,According to USDA, the U.S. still has 12.5 million tons of soybeans on the balance sheet. This is half the total from last year (24.8 MMT), but still the second highest on record. 2019/20 ending stocks are anywhere between double and triple the amount of stock on hand that the U.S. had prior to the trade war. Exports to China have increased lately as part of goodwill purchases and supply will be reduced by the recent freeze/snow event resulting in localized shortages, but the U.S. needs sustained exports to China similar to previous year's level to get stocks down to pre-trade war levels. U.S. production this year will be the lowest in at least five years. But stocks have been building for years due to the trade war and lack of demand from China due to African Swine Fever."Illustrating the unusual weather, the two charts focus on the east central region of North Dakota, the heart of the snowfall event. The first graph indicates that temperatures dropped just cold enough for a blizzard to occur last Thursday, 10/10 - Friday, 10/11 and displays how far outside the normal temperature range this event was (high temperatures that day were below the normal lows). The second graphic demonstrates the uptick in observed precipitation from the two-day event, during which 20+ inches of snowfall was received in some areas.