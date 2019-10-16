Authorities are searching for a man possibly carried away in a massive sinkhole in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state to Arizona's south.A man riding a bicycle reportedly fell into the more than 6-foot-deep hole late Monday afternoon. Since then, authorities have been searching for him between the sinkhole and a sewage treatment plant roughly 5 miles away, according to a city official."This is the first case like this that I've heard of in 24 years," Hermosillo's Fire Chief Juan Francisco Matty said. Sinkholes themselves are common.The hole was created by a burst pipe and had already been reported to authorities at the time of incident. On Tuesday, a family remember reported a missing person that matched witnesses' description of the bicyclist, according to Matty.