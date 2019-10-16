A man reportedly fell into this sinkhole late Monday afternoon.

Authorities are searching for a man possibly carried away in a massive sinkhole in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state to Arizona's south.

A man riding a bicycle reportedly fell into the more than 6-foot-deep hole late Monday afternoon. Since then, authorities have been searching for him between the sinkhole and a sewage treatment plant roughly 5 miles away, according to a city official.


"This is the first case like this that I've heard of in 24 years," Hermosillo's Fire Chief Juan Francisco Matty said. Sinkholes themselves are common.

The hole was created by a burst pipe and had already been reported to authorities at the time of incident. On Tuesday, a family remember reported a missing person that matched witnesses' description of the bicyclist, according to Matty.