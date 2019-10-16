Lebanon wildfires
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
People inspect the remains of cars and shops that were burned in a wildfire overnight, in the town of Damour just over 15 kilometers south of Beirut, Lebanon, on October 15, 2019.
Firefighters and specialist aircraft in Lebanon are working to tackle a series of wildfires which have broken out during a period of high temperatures and strong winds.

The blazes started in Lebanon's western mountains, but have spread to other areas. The initial cause is not known.

Officials said on Tuesday that more than 100 fires had broken out in the space of 24 hours.