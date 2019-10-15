frost
Several settlements report record cold.

On the night of October 12, in most settlements of the Trans-Baikal Territory, the temperature dropped below a 10-degree mark.

In the village of Nerchinsky Zavod, located southeast of the regional center of Chita, the temperature dropped to -14.2°C, the previous record, -12.9°C, was noted in 1903.

Not far from it, in the city of Borzya, the daily minimum record was also updated, in the morning it was -17.9°C and the previous record, -15.2°C also remained in 1903.

In the city of Mogocha, which is northeast of Chita, frosts intensified to -18.8°C, which is 0.4 degrees lower than the 1991 record.

Thanks to Martin Siebert for this link.