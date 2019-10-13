Puppet Masters
Ukraine whistleblower wants to testify in writing instead of appearing before Intel committee
Fox News
Sun, 13 Oct 2019 21:12 UTC
The Wall Street Journal first reported that lawyers for the anonymous CIA officer have asked lawmakers if the whistleblower could submit testimony in writing, but the House and Senate Intelligence Committees have not yet responded.
The request comes amid Democrats' desire to protect the identity of the whistleblower, along with worries over safety and media scrutiny. President Trump and Republicans believe the president should have a right to confront his accuser, and have also cited new reports indicating the whistleblower could have partisan motives. His attorneys have acknowledged he is a registered Democrat who has worked with at least one 2020 candidate. On Thursday, reports surfaced that the candidate was Joe Biden.
Democrats formally launched an impeachment inquiry after the anonymous whistleblower filed a complaint about President Trump pressing Ukrainian officials this summer to investigate 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter's business activities in Ukraine.
Other interviews are being conducted on Capitol Hill, as Democrats intensify their impeachment inquiry: Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. envoy to Kiev, is scheduled to sit for a transcribed interview with lawmakers and staff on Friday.
During a rally in Minnesota on Thursday night, Trump cited a new report in The Washington Examiner that the whistleblower at the center of Democrats' impeachment push had worked with Biden. The whistleblower's anti-Trump attorney, Mark Zaid, acknowledged earlier in the week that his client had "contact" with current presidential contenders "from both parties."
Fox News recently reported of the possibility that a secret session between the whistleblower and lawmakers could be held away from the U.S. Capitol complex. "Bringing someone up here [to Capitol Hill] is tough," said one congressional source who asked to not be identified.
It's unclear where lawmakers could hold such a forum with the whistleblower. A secure facility exists on Capitol Hill, as well as in various quarters of government - ranging from the Department of Justice to the intelligence community.
Earlier this week, the whistleblower's attorneys said, "The whistleblower is not the story. To date, virtually every substantive allegation has been confirmed by other sources. For that reason the identity of the whistleblower is irrelevant."
Fox News' Griff Jenkins, Gregg Re and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Ukraine whistleblower wants to testify in writing instead of appearing before Intel committee
- Riots return to streets of Ecuador's capital despite curfew, Moreno sends in the military
- Neolithic agricultural revolution and the origins of private property
- China will stop broadcasting NBA games after Commissioner defends Hong Kong 'freedom' tweet
- Gene analysis reveals Bronze Age slavery
- Allegations of China 'organ harvesting' stem from front groups of far-right cult Falun Gong
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: China's devastating crop losses now evident, US no better off
- Former Ukraine ambassador claims Trump broke 'sacred trust' with US diplomats in a self-serving testimony
- Gaza Strip: Hamas begins 'secret war' on Daesh
- Hillary tweets: 'Sickening horror' in Syria 'is one man's fault'; Twitter retorts with smack down of her deeds!
- Ex-Central Bank official: US guided IMF austerity package shares guilt for chaos in Ecuador
- Venezuela: Guatemalan president-elect denied entry to visit Guaido, officials 'escort' him back to plane
- China, India not best friends but agree strategic adjustment may prevent war between the superpowers
- Wedding shooting in New Hampshire left two people wounded; NYPD counter-terrorism bureau monitoring
- 'Not qualified': State senator wants judge who jailed man for missing jury duty off the bench
- More sick Laughing Gulls turn up on Anna Maria Island, Florida
- Turkey attacks Rojava - Iran no longer US target in Syria
- "A Crime Against The Community"
- Hunter Biden resigns from Chinese firm following Trump attacks
- Was the recent Iranian tanker drama an inside job?
- Citizen researchers: fighting for truth about treatments
- Slow walking at 45 'a sign of faster aging'
- Global pandemics: Do we escape to some island - or prepare right where we are
- Nina Teicholz: The latest flip-flop on red meat uses best science in place of best guesses
- Inflammation may be main driver of autism, find scientists
- Woman who used laptop on lap gets tumor in leg - coincidence or toxic electromagnetic radiation?
- Food is freedom: How Washington's food subsidies have skewed diet recommendations - and helped make Americans fat and sick
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #33 - Society Is Degenerating
- Plant-based diets risk 'dumbing down' the next generation, nutritionist warns
- Vaping-related illnesses surge dramatically in 46 U.S. states
- Tsunami linked to spread of deadly fungal disease C. gattii - study
- 'Eat less red meat', scientists said. Now some believe that was bad advice
- Time to stop the war on meat! Livestock production can be good for the environment
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #32 - ITN - Fast Food Makes You Blind | Woman Cries Crystals | 5G Rebellion
- Makers of Zantac stopping distribution due to cancer concerns
- Most young children shouldn't consume plant-based 'milk', health guidelines say
- Shapeshifting: Cause of antibiotic resistance identified
- The Arnold's new documentary says meat will kill you. Here's why it's wrong
- Small trial reverses a year of Alzheimer's cognitive decline in two months using EM waves
- Good for what ails you: Green tea offers simple solution to fighting antibiotic resistance, study finds
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Self-Help Without The Shallowness: The Hidden Depths of Stephen R. Covey's 7 Habits
- David Berlinski in conversation with ID-friendly Muslims
- People with anxiety may strategically choose worrying over relaxing
- Cleansing of the brain affected by breathing
- SOTT Focus: Darwinism Is Dead, Now What? Towards A Rational Spirituality
- Study prompts call for routine memory testing of teenagers
- Confirmation bias: People will accept anything as true if it confirms their beliefs
- When false claims are repeated, we start to believe they are true - but behaving like a fact-checker can help
- New clues in understanding near-death experiences
- The importance of searching and testing ourselves for truth
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Meaning of the World's Mythologies
- Genetic markers found that link to being left-handed
- Why transhumanists' search for earthly immortality is misguided
- Kill your inner John Bolton
- Is psychology building a house of cards?
- Human perception of colour doesn't rely entirely on language
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: T.C. Lethbridge And The Psi-Science Of The Pendulum
- Snorting powdered toad secretions just once is linked to feeling happier for a month
- The humans are waking up (maybe)
- Similar brains but mouse studies don't always tell the right story
- Bigfoot prints found in western North Carolina?
- Mysterious rash of cattle mutilations in Oregon
- UFO? Lantern? Mysterious light seen on Lincolnshire, UK coast
- Will TTSA peer review UFO materials? Elizondo claims some come from 'governmental' sources
- Strange lights off North Carolina Outer Banks spark UFO debate: Aliens or the military?
- Strange black 'smoke ring' appears above Moscow region
- ISS live feed captures 'triangular US Space Force ship' hovering over Earth
- US Navy confirms videos of real UFOs were never cleared for release to the public
- A Taos Close Encounter of the Hunters and Aliens Kind
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Are recent UFO announcements part of the military's 'soft disclosure' strategy?
- Best of the Web: What, AGAIN?! 'Looping' fireball seen in the sky over Northampton, UK
- 'Experienced' hiker goes missing in Northern California mountains, search begins - Update
- SOTT Focus: Missing European Teenager Found Dead in Malaysian Jungle Under Mysterious Circumstances - Another Missing 411 Case?
- David Paulides: 'People are vanishing in urban areas'
- Could light and noise from Earth attract aliens?
- Constitution slowly disappearing say stunned officials at National Archives
- British citizens drawn to idea of chimpanzees running the country
- Hillary informed by staffer that she lost 2016 election
- Rosie O'Donnell deletes her Twitter poll showing 58 percent say 'hell no' to impeachment
- Avoiding red meat may lead to longer, more miserable life says new study
- DEATH METAL version of Greta Thunberg's UN speech online scores over 1.7 mn views
- Trump has not launched enough drone strikes to qualify for Nobel Peace Prize says committee
- Marionette strings clearly visible during Greta Thunberg UN testimony
- Just in time for Oktoberfest: German court rules hangovers are officially an 'illness'
- Russian aggression... in a galaxy far away? NATO maritime experts sought to secure mysterious 'Sea of Asimov'
- Nigerian prince revealed to be the source by New York Times for Kavanaugh allegations
- Sitting on a gold mine? Thieves steal £1mn toilet from UK palace
- No joke: London aquarium helps gay penguins get woke... they now have genderless chick
- The Raging Dumpster Fires of America ask people to stop comparing them to politicians
- Jonathan Pie: The Tory Purge!
- Biden says he was at Mount Doom 3,000 years ago when Isildur took the Ring and the strength of men failed
- Epic trolling: 'Error' page on Trump's website shows Hillary Clinton as President
- In the doghouse: Canine car crash culprit caught behind the wheel
- Ocasio-Cortez proposes counting white people's ballots as three-fifths of a vote
- Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers hit Philadelphia streets
Quote of the Day
State power has its own limits defined by the fact that it is authority that reaches people from outside. State power cannot oversee and dictate the creative states of the soul and mind, the inner states of love, freedom and goodwill. The state cannot demand from its citizens faith, prayer, love, goodness and conviction. It cannot regulate scientific, religious and artistic creation. It should not intervene in moral, family and daily private life, and only when extremely necessary should it impinge on people's economic initiative and creativity.
Recent Comments
So, just how far right are they . . . and how much do they support Trump . . . I didn't catch that . . . despite the incessant repetition
Bezel Bub ,not to worry there is one on the way ... The official discovery of the object now called Apophis was on June 19, 2004 It shall either...
They led a good life on Mars until the planet become uninhabitable through cosmic influences. For this reason, the genetically-manipulated people...
Hm...Where is Extinction Rebellion, these environmental changes are happening right now in real time and not in 2025. I guess they are more...
I hate when they unfold a flap.
Comment: Gateway Pundit adds: