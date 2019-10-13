China has shown without a doubt that they are strained with the available amount of food for the population. Pork imports are up 7X over the last month and general food inflation at 45%, and now the biggest news of all is the the corn auctions to market in China have ceased. The last four years averaged 100 million tons per year, this year it is 22 million and no more will be sold, add the Historic blizzard sweeping the US and Canadian grow zones means two of the largest food producers on the planet are in distress.