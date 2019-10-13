At least four people have been killed and seven others injured by rampaging elephants in Tanzania's northern district of Mwanga in Kilimanjaro region, an official said on Friday.Maurice Msuha, a senior official with the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority, said the elephants that strayed from Mkomazi National Park raided two villages, killing the four villagers.Msuha said three people were killed in Toloha village and one in Ngulu village, adding that seven other villagers were injured by the jumbos and they were being treated in health centers.Modest Mvungi, Ngulu village chairman, said the elephants killed a villager identified as Majabu Lemahuna as he was collecting firewood a few meters from his house.Mvungi said there had been a rising wave of herds of elephants raiding villages, destroying food crops and residential areas."The destruction of food crops might result in creating food shortage in villages that were being attacked by the elephants," added Mvungi.Source: Xinhua