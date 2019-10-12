© EPA



© REUTERS



What do we know about the typhoon?

What will be affected?

© AFP



Winds reaching 180km/h (111mph) could cause floods and landslides, the Japan Meteorological Agency has warned.Tens of thousands of homes are already without power and one person died when a car overturned in high winds.Shops, factories and train networks have been shut down while the Rugby World Cup and the Formula One Grand Prix are facing disruption.Authorities have issued evacuation advisories in areas at particular risk, while supermarkets are running low as people stock up before the typhoon hits.Even while the storm was still out to sea, tornado-like winds battered Chiba, east of Tokyo, damaging homes and toppling a car, killing its occupant.Hagibis, which means "speed" in the Philippine language Tagalog, is forecast to hit the main island of Honshu."The typhoon could bring record-level rainfall and winds," an official at the meteorological agency said, citing the risk of floods and landslides.The typhoon has made headlines due to its disruption of the Rugby World Cup and Japanese Grand Prix.Two World Cup games billed for Saturday have already been cancelled, and declared as draws, while Formula 1 has cancelled all activities at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday.But the impact on the local population could be serious.People have been stocking up on provisions for the coming days on the advice of authorities, leaving supermarkets with empty shelves.Only last month Typhoon Faxai wreaked havoc on parts of the country, damaging 30,000 homes, most of which have not yet been repaired.Evacuation centres have been opened in some coastal areas.Transport systems have also been affected, with bullet trains and flights cancelled.