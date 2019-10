© Reuters / Mike Blake

Adding to her rhetorical flip-flops, Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has said that transgender inmates are "entitled" to sex reassignment surgery on the taxpayer's dime, calling her earlier views a "bad answer."At issue was her 2012 statement about proposed surgery for a trans inmate, in which she said,Asked to "speak to [her] evolution" on the matter by moderator Chris Cuomo, Warren called this statement a "bad answer" and begged forgiveness."I believe that everyone is entitled to medical care and medical care that they need, and that includes people who are transgender, who - it is the time for them to have gender-affirming surgery."Warren wasn't the only candidate at the town hall to promise the moon to the LGBT community - former vice president Joe Biden, currently neck-and-neck with Warren in the polls, said he would curtail foreign aid to countries that are not LGBT-friendly (one wonders if he'll include Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality can be punishable by death).The Massachusetts senator's about-face on trans inmates received applause inside the town hall,"Is this standup comedy or something? We do need a prison reform, but that ain't it," one person tweeted This is not the first time Warren has had a change of heart. She also flip-flopped several times on what happened when she left her job as a teacher in Riverdale, New Jersey. While she currently claims she was fired because her pregnancy started to show, recently revealed documents support her previous statements that she left because she felt "restless" and wanted to return to school.