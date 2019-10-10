© Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press



© Matthew Visser Canadian Press-HO



© Devon Walker



Additional information-sources

With crops like wheat, canola, barley, peas and others ready for harvest, an early snow has caused havoc across much of western Canadian farmland.Farmers have been as busy as possible trying to get as much harvested as possibleIn the south, 60 per cent of the canola crop had been harvested,Elsewhere across the prairies snow has either already threatened harvesting or is threatening in areas not yet hit.While the snow wasn't expected to last, it can flatten crops that stand up which makes them harder to harvest, and creates wet and muddy field conditions bogging equipment down. The damp grains lessen their value and cost more to dry.Calgary was one of the areas hit by another major snowstorm yesterday which caused havoc with traffic. Snow moved across Saskatchewan and is expected in Manitoba tomorrow..