As many as 150 sheep perished when lightning struck on them at Vedullapalle village in Bapatla mandal in the wee hours on Wednesday.Officials said that Veeraiah and Seshaiah were rearing the sheep. Lightning struck on sheep herd killing them on the spot. Rain occurred accompanied by thunders and heavy gales in the wee hours in the area.The sheep rears told media that the lost over 150 sheep worth about Rs 7 lakh and appealed the government to extend them financial assistance.