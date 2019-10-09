More than 500 people, including tourists, were rescued from Rohtang Pass Monday morning after being stranded there for a night because of heavy snowfall.Around 150 buses, tourist taxis, private cars and military vehicles going towards Manali from the Lahaul side on Sunday had got stuck near the pass after the areaManali sub-divisional magistrate Raman Gharsangi said. "A fleet of four-wheel drive vehicles was deployed to bring back the stranded. All are safe now," he said.Snowfall also stalled traffic on Manali-Leh highway. Vehicles going towards Ladakh were stopped at Darcha.Gharsangi said the Border Roads Organisation had started removing snow and sleet from the highway.