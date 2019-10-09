The first heavy snow for the 2019 season fell yesterday morning on Mount Olympus!Even though in some parts of Greece people are still swimming,A few days ago, the first snowflakes had fallen onto the highest mountain in Greece butThe sudden weather drop deterred people from climbing over the last 24 hours, however, according to officials from Giosos Apostolidis Refuge, there are 20 people expected to hike today."On the weekend numbers always increase and more people will arrive. We are waiting for around 100 visitors to make their way over here on Saturday and Sunday," officials told ethnos.gr and pointed out that this time of year is when the busy tourism season begins.The Giosos Apostolidis Refuge was named after its founder, who tragically died in a climbing accident in Easter, 1964. The refuge was built to serve mountaineers in climbing and guest can also stay here during their visit to Mount Olympus.