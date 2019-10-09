A Foot of Snow Is Forecast to Bury Crops in Great Plains, Canada

Say a prayer for the farmers, as a winter storm for the record books is arriving this week, marking the likely end of a very soggy autumn. For many, the worst planting on record (#NoPlant19) has devolved into the worst season in history (#NoHarvest19). Some counties are launching emergency contingency plans for animal feed shortages expected by July 2020. Christian asks: when do you see them beginning? Start growing your own food now.


