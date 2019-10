allowfullscreen>

Say a prayer for the farmers, as a winter storm for the record books is arriving this week, marking the likely end of a very soggy autumn. For many, the worst planting on record ( #NoPlant19 ) has devolved into the worst season in history ( #NoHarvest19 ). Some counties are launching emergency contingency plans for animal feed shortages expected by July 2020. Christian asks: when do you see them beginning? Start growing your own food now.