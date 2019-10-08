© яévolte fiscale/twitter

Over 100 firefighters and 30 fire engines are involved in tackling a huge blaze at an industrial site in Villeurbanne near Lyons, France which started early on Tuesday morning.No injuries have been reported. Emergency services shared footage of the huge plumes of smoke barreling out from the building and of some of the damage already inflicted by the blaze.First responders have asked people to avoid the area, but have said there are no concerns about materials at the site requiring containment. The smoke could be clearly seen from neighboring Lyons.The site, formerly owned by transport company Alstom, is currently home to a mix of small and medium tech start-ups and related industries. Some 80 businesses and 350 workers could be affected by the fire, according to town officials.