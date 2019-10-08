First snow in Heinävaara, Joensuu, on 4 October
© All Over Press / Ismo Pekkarinen
First snow in Heinävaara, Joensuu, on 4 October 2019
Extended ski season for 3rd year in a row Australia, Unusual heavy snows China, India, Finland, Norway with a revisit of MS Malmo stuck in early sea ice at the end of Summer. Its the opposite of what climate experts have told us was going to happen.


Sources