Earth Changes
Winter: The White Elephant In The Room
Tony Heller
YouTube
Mon, 07 Oct 2019 10:43 UTC
YouTube
Mon, 07 Oct 2019 10:43 UTC
Errata : I attributed a Washington Post reference to the New York Times
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Saudi Arabia claims to be opening doors but what will we see once there?
- Winter: The White Elephant In The Room
- Best of the Web: US begins withdrawing troops from Syria, Trump announces end to Cheney's 'endless war', Turkey prepares operation, Russia sends in reinforcements - UPDATES
- Record cold in Sakhalin, Russia
- Israel working on non-aggression treaty with Gulf states - Foreign Minister
- Third autumn snowstorm hits the Alps
- Freud, Sexual Abuse, and B'nai B'rith
- SOTT Focus: The State of Science in The 21st Century
- Bright meteor fireball flies over northeastern Portugal
- Coldest October 6th ever measured in Netherlands, cold week forecast
- Is Trump 'The Dude' to break the woke?
- Rebellion in Iraq: Is someone trying to destabilize Iraq?
- 'Let them talk!' Medvedev shoots down rumors of Russia installing a military base in Cuba
- 'Shifty Schiff' - an anti-semitic slur?! It's just the latest fabricated racism scandal targeting Trump
- Russia proposes setting up 'grain OPEC' to ensure stability, solve world hunger
- Kiev: Thousands protest Zelenskiy's plan for local elections in eastern Ukraine
- UK debate on downgrading food safety standards in post-Brexit trade deal with US
- Has US national security gone rogue? Moscow verbally outraged that FBI detained a Russian lawmaker at NY airport
- Incoming! US-Mex border tallies most illegal crossings in 12 years with 851,000 taken into custody in fiscal 2019
- Duterte says his daughter has dengue fever, days after revealing his own neuromuscular disorder
- Best of the Web: US begins withdrawing troops from Syria, Trump announces end to Cheney's 'endless war', Turkey prepares operation, Russia sends in reinforcements - UPDATES
- Israel working on non-aggression treaty with Gulf states - Foreign Minister
- Is Trump 'The Dude' to break the woke?
- Rebellion in Iraq: Is someone trying to destabilize Iraq?
- 'Let them talk!' Medvedev shoots down rumors of Russia installing a military base in Cuba
- 'Shifty Schiff' - an anti-semitic slur?! It's just the latest fabricated racism scandal targeting Trump
- Russia proposes setting up 'grain OPEC' to ensure stability, solve world hunger
- Kiev: Thousands protest Zelenskiy's plan for local elections in eastern Ukraine
- UK debate on downgrading food safety standards in post-Brexit trade deal with US
- Erdogan announces IMMINENT incursion - Turkish troops & armored vehicles amass at Syrian border
- Saber-rattling: US think-tank publishes Russian 'Black Sea' containment plan
- Iraqi militia commander: 'US troops are shepherding ISIS terrorists across Syria-Iraq border'
- Iranian bank awarded £1 billion compensation by UK court in dispute over legality of sanctions
- German Interior Minister: Europe on brink of new refugee crisis 'EVEN GREATER' than 2015
- North Korea blasts 'sickening negotiations' with US, says talks are sham to push US 'domestic politics'
- 'Biden family was PAID OFF, pure and simple!' Trump in latest rant over Ukrainegate
- Battle for the Arctic: Russia to install new missile warning systems to monitor new frontier
- Flashback: Corbyn: Children should be taught about suffering under the British Empire
- Best of the Web: Trump told Theresa May he doubted Russia was behind Skripal poisoning
- Former CIA Chief Brennan unblinkingly rewrites entire basis of US judicial system in one short sentence
- Saudi Arabia claims to be opening doors but what will we see once there?
- Has US national security gone rogue? Moscow verbally outraged that FBI detained a Russian lawmaker at NY airport
- Incoming! US-Mex border tallies most illegal crossings in 12 years with 851,000 taken into custody in fiscal 2019
- Duterte says his daughter has dengue fever, days after revealing his own neuromuscular disorder
- Spanish police plucked from ocean by drugs smugglers they were chasing
- Putin hiking & driving off-road in Siberian mountains in signature holiday video
- Gender rights? Girls are skipping school to avoid sharing gender neutral toilets
- Case of Paris knife attacker reveals massive vetting failure - perpetrator worked in police intelligence unit
- Young boy miraculously survives being run over by car in Singapore
- Failed TV series with Greta Thunberg sparks child exploitation concerns
- Best of the Web: Deplorables: Trump, Brexit and the Demonised Masses - A short film
- Brendan O'Neill predicts a Brexit riot: 'There should be Yellow Vests on the streets of Britain'
- Nearly 30 percent of Democratic college students favor banning MAGA hats on campus
- All Russian-language schools in Ukraine will be forced to switch to Ukrainian from September 2020
- Kidnapped Santa Cruz tech CEO is found dead
- Trade, science & culture: Russia, Venezuela to draw up 10-year cooperation plan
- War on fatherhood: Thousands protest in Paris against government funding of artificial families
- Series of explosions rock California Oktoberfest celebrations
- Sanders discharged from hospital, suffered heart attack
- France: Bus crash leaves one dead, 17 injured
- Freud, Sexual Abuse, and B'nai B'rith
- 5,000-year-old Canaanite megalopolis may rewrite history
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Decoding the American Minds: The Deep History of America's Culture Wars
- 45,000 year old 'projectile weapons' oldest ever found in Europe
- Divers excavate Roman shipwreck packed with perfectly preserved wine, olive oil & KETCHUP jugs
- Black Death traced back to Russia's Volga region via ancient DNA
- Pompeii: Wild parties, riots and famine preceded cataclysmic eruption of Vesuvius, inscription reveals
- The Nabataeans: Work begins on uncovering mystery civilization in Saudi Arabia
- New evidence sheds light on Younger Dryas impact hypothesis
- Bones from rare Mesolithic cave burial rediscovered in England
- Dishing the dirt on Denisova cave: A refuge for hominins and a home to bears, wolves and hyenas
- The earliest evidence for spears in Europe
- 420,000 years ago archaic humans collected swan feathers in Qesem Cave, Israel
- Körtik Tepe - Older than Göbekli Tepe?
- Wemyss: The Scottish caves housing mysterious carvings from the Bronze Age to the Picts
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Origins of the Power Elite: Inequality and "The 1%"
- The temple of Queen Amastris possibly found at Black Sea coastal town
- Pictish human remains found in Highlands may be of high status woman
- Mysterious megastructures unearthed in Ukraine
- Time to axe the Anglo-Saxons? Rethinking the 'migration period'
- Saturn surpasses Jupiter after discovery of 20 new moons
- A wormy excuse to sneak evolution into the Cambrian Explosion
- 2,000 atoms exist in two places at once in unprecedented quantum experiment
- Air pollution able to reach the placenta around a developing baby
- Paralysed man walks using mind-controlled exoskeleton
- Cyanide gas found in interstellar object 2I/Borisov
- The sky's the limit: Siberian scientists set to design Russia's first flying car
- Weird repeating signals from deep space may be created by starquakes
- Earth's magnetic poles could flip more frequently than previously thought
- Ice grains from Saturn's moon Enceladus yields new organic compounds
- Data from Chinese satellite shedding light on cosmic rays
- Ready for the space bagel? Russia to fly donut-shaped spaceship to edge of solar system
- Printed electronic tattoos could transform healthcare and the battlefield
- Math provides insight into the secrets of cells' feedback circuitry
- Gene edit gone terribly wrong in Brazil, but hey, let's do it again!
- Darwin Devolves — Evidence Keeps Rolling In
- Beyond Einstein: Physicists solve mystery surrounding photon momentum
- Right of reply: Our response to Jerry Coyne on his (non)defense of Neo-Darwinism
- Super soldiers? DARPA pushes for using gene editing on American troops
- 'First responders': Researchers find a new code in disordered proteins, pointing to intelligent design
- Winter: The White Elephant In The Room
- Record cold in Sakhalin, Russia
- Third autumn snowstorm hits the Alps
- SOTT Focus: The State of Science in The 21st Century
- Coldest October 6th ever measured in Netherlands, cold week forecast
- Dengue fever cases surge 200% in Mexico in 2019
- Explosive development of Super Typhoon Hagibis
- The IPCC's seldom mentioned 'uncertainties' when it comes to global warming 'tipping points'
- Surveillance video shows dog-walking man being struck by lightning in Spring, Texas
- Lightning bolt kills 4 of a family in Chandpur, Bangladesh
- Alaska man recovering after bear mauling thwarted by his dad
- Bear kills 2 people in Mongolia
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed calf with five legs born in Malaysia
- Fall began with 3 bizarre weather events - Record snowfall, a heat wave and a Category 5 hurricane
- Brain-shrinking fungus that can kill if touched found in Australia
- Moderate quake wakens San Francisco, Twitter flooded with witness reports
- Another climate scientist breaks ranks: 'Our models are Mickey-Mouse mockeries of the real world'
- Erasing 1921
- Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Plasma glyphs Chile, 400 year heat Netherlands & early winter safety
- Bright meteor fireball flies over northeastern Portugal
- Rare Daytime Sextantid meteor observed over Arizona
- Meteor fireball (or two) blazes over Ireland - Also seen from Scotland and Wales
- Meteor fireball seen soaring over São Paulo, Brazil
- Bright flash from meteor fireball captured on home surveillance camera in Denham Springs, Louisiana
- Daytime fireball meteor explodes over Queensland emitting a deafening sonic boom
- Stunning meteor fireball filmed exploding over the Mediterranean Sea
- Bright meteor fireball flies over the north of Spain
- Meteor fireball widely reported over northern Germany
- Meteor fireball caught on camera flying across southern Victoria, Australia
- Flashback Best of the Web: NASA chief: Risk of asteroid impact not being taken seriously, international cooperation needed to meet cosmic threat
- In two days, meteor fireballs were reported in the northeast US
- Meteor fireball brightens skies over southern California
- Night sky illuminated by huge meteor fireball over London, England
- 'Fireball' meteor lights up skies over Tasmania and Victoria
- Mysterious boom causes panic in Davidson, North Carolina
- Mysterious 'loud bang' heard in northern Scotland
- Striking photo captures moment meteor fireball flies over Sunderland, England
- Stunning meteor fireball captured in central Idaho sky
- Meteor fireball seen flying through the night sky in Parana, Brazil
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #33 - Society Is Degenerating
- Plant-based diets risk 'dumbing down' the next generation, nutritionist warns
- Vaping-related illnesses surge dramatically in 46 U.S. states
- Tsunami linked to spread of deadly fungal disease C. gattii - study
- 'Eat less red meat', scientists said. Now some believe that was bad advice
- Time to stop the war on meat! Livestock production can be good for the environment
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #32 - ITN - Fast Food Makes You Blind | Woman Cries Crystals | 5G Rebellion
- Makers of Zantac stopping distribution due to cancer concerns
- Most young children shouldn't consume plant-based 'milk', health guidelines say
- Shapeshifting: Cause of antibiotic resistance identified
- The Arnold's new documentary says meat will kill you. Here's why it's wrong
- Small trial reverses a year of Alzheimer's cognitive decline in two months using EM waves
- Good for what ails you: Green tea offers simple solution to fighting antibiotic resistance, study finds
- Short sleeper syndrome
- Parents shocked as UK schools teach 6-10yo kids to touch their 'private parts' in beds & showers
- Dr. Gary Null: Communications Decency Act Immunity Letter
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr: The government is covering up vaccine deaths
- Ancient viruses could help kill cancers
- New York bans unvaccinated children from public schools
- Teen's bizarre sudden-onset schizophrenia & hallucinations caused by something millions of us own
- People with anxiety may strategically choose worrying over relaxing
- Cleansing of the brain affected by breathing
- SOTT Focus: Darwinism Is Dead, Now What? Towards A Rational Spirituality
- Study prompts call for routine memory testing of teenagers
- Confirmation bias: People will accept anything as true if it confirms their beliefs
- When false claims are repeated, we start to believe they are true - but behaving like a fact-checker can help
- New clues in understanding near-death experiences
- The importance of searching and testing ourselves for truth
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Meaning of the World's Mythologies
- Genetic markers found that link to being left-handed
- Why transhumanists' search for earthly immortality is misguided
- Kill your inner John Bolton
- Is psychology building a house of cards?
- Human perception of colour doesn't rely entirely on language
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: T.C. Lethbridge And The Psi-Science Of The Pendulum
- Snorting powdered toad secretions just once is linked to feeling happier for a month
- The humans are waking up (maybe)
- Similar brains but mouse studies don't always tell the right story
- DNA intelligence tests ignore reasons why kids succeed
- The ancient Roman cure for panic attacks
- UFO? Lantern? Mysterious light seen on Lincolnshire, UK coast
- Will TTSA peer review UFO materials? Elizondo claims some come from 'governmental' sources
- Strange lights off North Carolina Outer Banks spark UFO debate: Aliens or the military?
- Strange black 'smoke ring' appears above Moscow region
- ISS live feed captures 'triangular US Space Force ship' hovering over Earth
- US Navy confirms videos of real UFOs were never cleared for release to the public
- A Taos Close Encounter of the Hunters and Aliens Kind
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Are recent UFO announcements part of the military's 'soft disclosure' strategy?
- Best of the Web: What, AGAIN?! 'Looping' fireball seen in the sky over Northampton, UK
- 'Experienced' hiker goes missing in Northern California mountains, search begins - Update
- SOTT Focus: Missing European Teenager Found Dead in Malaysian Jungle Under Mysterious Circumstances - Another Missing 411 Case?
- David Paulides: 'People are vanishing in urban areas'
- Could light and noise from Earth attract aliens?
- Congressman Mark Walker Wants To Know if Elizondo's UFO Debris Claim is True
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- British citizens drawn to idea of chimpanzees running the country
- Hillary informed by staffer that she lost 2016 election
- Rosie O'Donnell deletes her Twitter poll showing 58 percent say 'hell no' to impeachment
- Avoiding red meat may lead to longer, more miserable life says new study
- DEATH METAL version of Greta Thunberg's UN speech online scores over 1.7 mn views
- Trump has not launched enough drone strikes to qualify for Nobel Peace Prize says committee
- Marionette strings clearly visible during Greta Thunberg UN testimony
- Just in time for Oktoberfest: German court rules hangovers are officially an 'illness'
- Russian aggression... in a galaxy far away? NATO maritime experts sought to secure mysterious 'Sea of Asimov'
- Nigerian prince revealed to be the source by New York Times for Kavanaugh allegations
- Sitting on a gold mine? Thieves steal £1mn toilet from UK palace
- No joke: London aquarium helps gay penguins get woke... they now have genderless chick
- The Raging Dumpster Fires of America ask people to stop comparing them to politicians
- Jonathan Pie: The Tory Purge!
- Biden says he was at Mount Doom 3,000 years ago when Isildur took the Ring and the strength of men failed
- Epic trolling: 'Error' page on Trump's website shows Hillary Clinton as President
- In the doghouse: Canine car crash culprit caught behind the wheel
- Ocasio-Cortez proposes counting white people's ballots as three-fifths of a vote
- Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers hit Philadelphia streets
- Reality under fire for not clearly distinguishing itself from satire
Quote of the Day
There are two ways to be fooled. One is to believe what isn't true; the other is to refuse to believe what is true.
- Søren Kierkegaard
Recent Comments
Too good to be true. :(
Cockroaches prefer to operate in the dark, switch on a strong light and watch them scurry...
"In the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which is under Kyiv's control, about 300 people gathered outside of the regional state administration...
Great article, I especially appreciated the link to the Ioannidis research, who knew there was still research that was open-source? The great god...
Crap, our oil is running out. What should we do? Let's build Arab Disneyworld. We'll build it where that mountain of skulls is behind the palace.