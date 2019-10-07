© Reuters / Rodi Said
American soldiers stand near military trucks, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria, March 23, 2019
Pleading for protection against a looming Turkish cross-border invasion and 'occupation,' protesters in the predominantly Kurdish Syrian border region marched towards a military base that is occupied by US-led forces.
"Down with Erdogan, down with the occupation!" chanted protesters as they marched several kilometers from the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ayn in Hasakah governorate to hand over their petition seeking protection from a seemingly imminent Turkish incursion.
The military outpost near Tel Arqam is occupied by US-led coalition forces, who intervened in the conflict in breach of Syria's sovereignty more than five years ago, on the pretext of battling the Islamic State terrorist group. Supplying Kurdish militias with arms and using them as their boots on the ground (after years of supporting 'moderate rebels' flopped and turned out a PR disaster), Washington managed to maintain a foothold in the north of Syria.
Syrian Kurds wish to maintain their autonomy, and Damascus does not mind this at all, as long as the country's territorial integrity is preserved. Ankara, however, fears that under Washington's guidance they might eventually secede, breaking away with a part of Turkey too, to establish an independent Kurdish state.
Ankara and Washington agreed earlier in August to create a 'peace corridor' to facilitate the return of displaced Syrians into northern Syria - until Turkey realized that joint "land and air patrols with [the] US were a fairytale." Turkish President Erdogan even openly suggested that Washington was only seeking to protect their Kurdish "terrorist group," and announced that Turkey was all set and ready to go in alone to establish the so-called "safe zone."
If anyone bothered to ask, Damascus would probably call both occupations illegal, as it has repeatedly blasted all joint and unilateral endeavors by the US and Turkey as flagrant violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Comment:
In something of a shocker, the White House has washed their hands of the issue:
According to the Kurdish media, the Americans have already begun pulling out
of the areas in question:
According to the Kurdish Hawar news agency, the US troops left their positions in the towns of Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad on Monday.
"The American forces did not fulfill their commitments and withdrew their forces from the border areas with Turkey, and Turkey is now preparing for an invasion operation of northern and eastern Syria," the SDF said in a statement.
The Kurds reiterated that the Turkish operation may facilitate resurgence of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), which was SDF's primary opponent in the fight for northeastern Syria.
Trump took to Twitter to explain the decision:
If Trump can get the U.S. out of Syria completely, he can be forgiven for the outrageous lie that the U.S. captured "100% of the ISIS Caliphate". The Russians and Syrians cleared them out of everything west of the Euphrates!
Predictably, the war whores are furious:
Thankfully, some among the non-power elite are more clear-headed (and less evil in general):
Without their imperial protectors, the Kurds are now ready to negotiate
with Damascus:
"In order for the AANES to continue to safeguard the people's rights and play a role in all Syria, an agreement with Damascus is necessary. This is why we have repeatedly tried, either directly or through Russia, to hold dialogue with Damascus and reach a political agreement to end the Syrian crisis and confront the agendas seeking the division of the Syrian territory", Badran Jiakurd, an adviser to the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, said.
He continued on by saying that they "have always recognised and believed in the importance of holding a serious dialogue with Damascus and we will always be open to achieve this end. Russia could play a role in this respect, and we believe that this would be of crucial importance".
"We will do whatever it takes to protect our region from any attack and defend our people. We hope that Russia could play a role in resuming the dialogue to resolve the Syrian crisis, and we are ready to resume dialogue with Damascus for this purpose", Jiakurd said.
Kurds in the de facto autonomous region have already tried to reach an agreement with the Syrian authorities in order to ensure their protection from Turkey, but those talks have not achieved any tangible results.
That's because the Kurds weren't willing to compromise in those negotiations. Looks like that may change very soon.
