The National Police Agency said on Saturday that 2 people died in a bear attack in MongoliaMunkhtur Munkhshur, NPA spokesperson, said that "A 55-year-old man and his eight-year-old son were killed in a bear attack in Yeruu soum of Selenge province on Thursday. The killer bear has not yet been found".He added that "Many black bears have migrated from Russia into the northern parts of Mongolia due to severe forest fires in Siberia this summer. Officials believe that the killer bear may be one of them".Police officials and emergency workers were dispatched to the scene.