One of the world's deadliest fungi has been discovered in Australia's far north for the first time -by a local photographer and subsequently identified by scientists, James Cook University announced Thursday.Several people have died in Japan and Korea after mistaking the bright red fungi for edible mushrooms that are used in traditional medicine, and brewing it into a tea.James Cook University mycologist Matt Barrett, who confirmed the identity of the toxic mushroom found in Australia, said the discoveryPoison Fire Coral is"The fact that we can find such a distinctive and medically important fungus like Poison Fire Coral right in our backyard shows we have much to learn about fungi in northern Australia," Barrett said.Ray Palmer, a self-described "fungi fanatic" who found the specimen told AFP he had spent the past decade photographing various fungi in the rainforest surrounding his home city of Cairns."It didn't surprise me because I have been finding quite a few things over the years," he said."No one traipses around the rainforest up here photographing fungi. There are quite a few (more) things to be found and they probably will be in the coming years."