The peaks of Bharmour and Pangi in the Chamba district of the state are completely covered with snow. The temperature in Keylong has also reached below minus. Manali district has received heavy rains, due to which the high peaks of the state are now appearing white.The beauty of nature is also worth seeing in Rohtang Pass. Travelling on the Manali-Leh route has become risky due to snowfall as the snow has spread to the road. The snowfall has also been reported in Kangra. Due to fresh snowfall in the hills of Keylong, the district headquarters has recorded a sharp drop in temperature, due to which people in Lahul-Spiti and Kullu district have started wearing warm clothes., people are feeling cold. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to be bad in the state till October 7. The Meteorological Department says that there could be more snowfall in the state in the coming days, due to which the temperature may drop.