"The NYT confirmed what I said last week: Schiff knew about the CIA whistleblower in advance ... At a minimum, Schiff should recuse himself from this impeachment inquiry," Fleitz tweeted.
Fleitz was referring to a New York Times story reporting that California Democratic Rep. Schiff had prior knowledge of the whistleblower's declassified complaint.
Fleitz suggested last week in an op-ed for the New York Post, that after analyzing the whistleblower's complaint he found it too polished and that it had too much in common with the Democratic impeachment agenda — and an Aug. 28, 2019 tweet from Schiff.
"This document looks as if this leaker had outside help, possibly from congressional members or staff," Fleitz wrote.
Fleitz, currently the President and CEO of the Center for Security Policy, insisted it's "more than a coincidence that this complaint surfaced and was directed to the House Intelligence Committee just after Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), an outspoken opponent of Trump, expressed numerous complaints in August 2019 accusing the President of abusing aid to Ukraine to hurt Joe Biden."
David Krayden, Daily Caller's Ottawa Bureau Chief, is a weekly newspaper columnist, conservative political pundit and communications expert who was formerly an Air Force public affairs officer and communications manager on Parliament Hill.
Comment: More from ZeroHedge: The circus contiues . . . . .