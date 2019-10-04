Police officer stabs four of his fellow policemen to death in Paris - UPDATES: Killer had 'converted to Islam' and 'heard voices' before rampage
Thu, 03 Oct 2019 15:23 UTC
The perpetrator "was involved in an argument with someone and then erupted in anger, targeting other police colleagues before being neutralised," according to a source quoted by The Sun.
"The attacker is believed to have been an administrative officer working in a secure part of the building - making it very easy for him to walk around freely. He would have had security clearance.
"One victim is dead, along with the attacker. Others are in intensive care."
French media now reports that the death toll has risen to four, however.
A police union secretary, Loïc Travers, has told France's BFM TV that he was a long-term employee, who had been "with us for over 20 years". At least one of his victims was a female officer.
The attack also comes one day after French police went on a nationwide strike.
Video from the scene circulated on social media.
Comment: UPDATE 4 Oct 2019
RT reports that the name of officer-gone-postal is Michael Harpon, a 16-year-vet of Paris police HQ, someone who had no professional reprimands during that time, and who "recently converted to Islam." His wife has been telling local media that he 'heard voices' the night before the attack... The government can say that, but that's not the message that people are being hit with by this incident.
Some form of mind control was likely in play here. Harpon did not just 'randomly go postal'. He was probably 'worked on'.