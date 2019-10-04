© MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images

near the cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris

Four police officers have been stabbed to death at a headquarters building, France."One victim is dead, along with the attacker. Others are in intensive care."French media now reports that, however.The attacker's motives, if known, are yet to be disclosed, as his identity.A police union secretary, Loïc Travers, has told France's BFM TV that he wasAt least one of his victims was a female officer.Video from the scene circulated on social media.