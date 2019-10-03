Puppet Masters
Twitter yanks 'look at this photograph' meme because Trump supporters are using it to implicate Joe Biden
RT
Thu, 03 Oct 2019 15:14 UTC
The platform cited copyright in its decision to remove the video, which opens with Biden denying he had ever spoken to Hunter about his "overseas business dealings," then segues through just a few seconds of the Nickelback video before zeroing in on a framed photo of the two Bidens with a "Ukrainian gas exec" and unidentified fourth man. Hearts appear drawn around their faces.
Several of Trump's supporters who'd shared the meme pointed out that it was technically "fair use" to repurpose copyrighted material for purposes of media commentary. And Twitter's decision not to act until the president's followers started sharing it wildly suggested Warner Bros. - which owns the copyright to Nickelback's "Look at this Photograph" - may have been more concerned about being associated with Trump than being pressed into service as meme fodder.
The clip was reposted after removal by Donald Trump Jr. with the caption "Not sure why Twitter wouldn't want you to 'Look at this Photograph'."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Paris: Officer stabs four of his fellow policemen to death
- Twitter yanks 'look at this photograph' meme because Trump supporters are using it to implicate Joe Biden
- Super soldiers? DARPA pushes for using gene editing on American troops
- 'Lawful and reasonable': Hong Kong police defend cop who shot live rounds at teenage protesters
- The tech giants are a conduit for - and facilitating - fascism
- Attacker walks into Paris police HQ and stabs 4 to death
- Police and protesters clash in Iraq, as rallies against corruption & unemployment spread nationwide
- Dutch farmers stage tractor protest as politicians label them climate change problem
- Tsunami linked to spread of deadly fungal disease C. gattii - study
- The Nabataeans: Work begins on uncovering mystery civilization in Saudi Arabia
- Iranian President Rouhani's brother sentenced to five years in jail for "corruption"
- 'Quit playing stupid games': Russia's ministry will retaliate to latest round of US sanctions
- At least 9 killed as Typhoon Mitag lashes South Korea
- Plasma? Mysterious 'fireball' that crashed in Chile was NOT meteor say scientists
- Ice Age Farmer Report: The US has no grain reserves - Feed/seed shortages
- Hurricane Lorenzo: Storm 'possibly strongest in 20 years' rips through the Azores
- Putin on Greta Thunberg: 'The adults using her deserve to be condemned'
- 2019 was one of the coolest years on record in the US
- Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico lights up the night sky
- Lightning strike kills 3 family members in northern Ethiopia
- Twitter yanks 'look at this photograph' meme because Trump supporters are using it to implicate Joe Biden
- The tech giants are a conduit for - and facilitating - fascism
- Iranian President Rouhani's brother sentenced to five years in jail for "corruption"
- 'Quit playing stupid games': Russia's ministry will retaliate to latest round of US sanctions
- Putin on Greta Thunberg: 'The adults using her deserve to be condemned'
- Ex-Ukrainian President fails to show up for court-approved lie detector test
- Lebanon's prime minister reportedly gave bikini-model mistress $16 million
- UK elites know it's a numbers game in the coup to stop Johnson and Brexit
- Best of the Web: Ukraine Burisma story is massive - involves BILLIONS of IMF and US funds looted, lost, and buried!
- Confirmed - Bill Barr and John Durham listened to the Mifsud audio-tape deposition in Italy
- Schweizer: Hunter Biden involved in sale of US company to China, potential military applications
- Putin: No evidence to blame Iran for Saudi Aramco attacks
- Tanker Trackers: Pompeo jumped the gun in claims Iran sells oil to Syria
- Galloway: 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China shows communism may be the most viable
- North Korea: 'Unidentified projectiles' launched mere hours after agreeing to resume nuke talks with US
- Putin: The US move to weaponize its currency destroys the dollar in international trade
- Russian paper reports S-500 successfully tested in Syria - MoD doesn't comment
- Big Pharma: It's all about making money and keeping shareholders happy
- Zuckerberg warns breaking up Big Tech will lead to more 'election meddling' and less censorship will hurt people in leaked audio
- Indian FM rejects Trump's offer for mediation - Pakistani Kashmir chief says nuclear war a risk
- Paris: Officer stabs four of his fellow policemen to death
- 'Lawful and reasonable': Hong Kong police defend cop who shot live rounds at teenage protesters
- Attacker walks into Paris police HQ and stabs 4 to death
- Police and protesters clash in Iraq, as rallies against corruption & unemployment spread nationwide
- Dutch farmers stage tractor protest as politicians label them climate change problem
- Federal grand jury indicts Ed Buck in 2 overdose deaths at his West Hollywood home
- 'Jaw-dropping' double-standards: Russian world champ Lasitskene hits out after US star Coleman allowed to compete even after missed doping tests
- Vatican police raid top offices in financial investigation of major irregularities
- Baghdad: Clashes between protesters and police erupt - water cannons, tear gas and gunshots, several people injured
- All Florida law enforcement and elected officials are now expected to cooperate with ICE
- Judges overturn ruling: Now 4M UK iPhone users can sue Google
- Rouen residents rally after chem plant blaze: 'We want to know what we're breathing!'
- 'March of anger': Thousands of French police protest over suicides, working conditions and pension reforms
- Cuban healthcare suffering under US sanctions - despite claims they only affect leadership
- Non-violent civil disobedience: What we can learn from Mahatma Gandhi
- Russian energy minister warns 'black swans' all around us can seriously weigh down oil markets
- Big pharma's push to oversell ADHD meds to make you feel better about being ill
- 40 States are now drowning in debt - just like the federal government
- Gourmet 'cannabis oasis': America's first 'dine and dab' cafe opens in Los Angeles
- Making the case for optimism about black progress in America
- The Nabataeans: Work begins on uncovering mystery civilization in Saudi Arabia
- New evidence sheds light on Younger Dryas impact hypothesis
- Bones from rare Mesolithic cave burial rediscovered in England
- Dishing the dirt on Denisova cave: A refuge for hominins and a home to bears, wolves and hyenas
- The earliest evidence for spears in Europe
- 420,000 years ago archaic humans collected swan feathers in Qesem Cave, Israel
- Körtik Tepe - Older than Göbekli Tepe?
- Wemyss: The Scottish caves housing mysterious carvings from the Bronze Age to the Picts
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Origins of the Power Elite: Inequality and "The 1%"
- The temple of Queen Amastris possibly found at Black Sea coastal town
- Pictish human remains found in Highlands may be of high status woman
- Mysterious megastructures unearthed in Ukraine
- Time to axe the Anglo-Saxons? Rethinking the 'migration period'
- Study suggest prehistoric babies were weaned using animal milk
- How genetics is helping reveal Jewish history
- Traces of early humans found in Southern Iran
- Declassified: President Jimmy Carter knew of Israeli nuclear test, but turned a blind eye
- SOTT Focus: Puritans Gone Wild! The Hidden Yankee History of Woke SJWs
- WWII, again - dismantling mainstream propaganda on the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact
- The bizarre social history of beds
- Super soldiers? DARPA pushes for using gene editing on American troops
- 'First responders': Researchers find a new code in disordered proteins, pointing to intelligent design
- Alien probes spying on Earth? Scientist warns of possible 'lurkers' in our solar system
- C/2019 Q4: ANOTHER interstellar object to pass through our solar system
- NASA scientist: World not prepared for when we find life on Mars
- Radiation levels in Seoul similar to Tokyo - Japanese embassy publishes data following concerns from South Korea
- Japanese researchers have developed artificial blood for patients of any blood type
- Artificial skin developed by scientist to enhance virtual reality
- Where do black holes lead and if you enter one, where do you go?
- Battle of the obvious: The mathematicians with the chutzpah to argue that math really exists
- What could go wrong?! Physicists are creating lasers that would be powerful enough to rip holes in the fabric of reality
- Unexpected observation: Scientists watch a black hole shredding a star
- Pure hubris: NASA investing in 'planetary defense' to detect, deflect city-killing asteroids
- Hunting asteroids: NASA's Planetary Defense budget grew 4000% in 10 years
- Extremophile worm discovered that has 'three sexes'
- Big world around tiny star throws theory of planet formation in a spin
- Resist the Borg! Facebook buys mind-reading startup for $1BN
- Brain studies aim to predict who is likely to commit murder
- Mysterious 'pocket' of underwater gas could contain millions of tons of natural gas or CO2
- Climate theory casts a new light on the history of Chinese civilisation
- At least 9 killed as Typhoon Mitag lashes South Korea
- Plasma? Mysterious 'fireball' that crashed in Chile was NOT meteor say scientists
- Ice Age Farmer Report: The US has no grain reserves - Feed/seed shortages
- Hurricane Lorenzo: Storm 'possibly strongest in 20 years' rips through the Azores
- 2019 was one of the coolest years on record in the US
- Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico lights up the night sky
- Lightning strike kills 3 family members in northern Ethiopia
- 7 days of Tropical Storm Narda leaves a trail of damage on Pacific coast of Mexico, killing at least 2
- Earthquake swarms impact Texas, Oklahoma, San Francisco and New Madrid fault zone
- Man attacked by black bear 3 times in northwestern Ontario
- Woman gored by bison at same Utah park where date had been attacked months ago
- Large eruption at Shiveluch volcano in Russia - ash to 30,000 ft and pyroclastic flow
- Volcano erupts in Costa Rica, prompting park closure
- Residents flee after volcanic eruption in Papua New Guinea
- Scientists Say...
- Boy mauled to death by 2 family dogs after reportedly falling out window in Louisville, Kentucky
- UK weather: Torrential rain brings floods across Britain
- Iceberg the size of London calves off Antarctica - Caused by a glacier EXPANDING, not melting
- Five earthquakes in less than an hour rattle southeast Missouri, part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Historic "Freak" Sept. blizzard - Global wheat output drops - Grand Solar Minimum
- Meteor fireball seen soaring over São Paulo, Brazil
- Bright flash from meteor fireball captured on home surveillance camera in Denham Springs, Louisiana
- Daytime fireball meteor explodes over Queensland emitting a deafening sonic boom
- Stunning meteor fireball filmed exploding over the Mediterranean Sea
- Bright meteor fireball flies over the north of Spain
- Meteor fireball widely reported over northern Germany
- Meteor fireball caught on camera flying across southern Victoria, Australia
- Flashback Best of the Web: NASA chief: Risk of asteroid impact not being taken seriously, international cooperation needed to meet cosmic threat
- In two days, meteor fireballs were reported in the northeast US
- Meteor fireball brightens skies over southern California
- Night sky illuminated by huge meteor fireball over London, England
- 'Fireball' meteor lights up skies over Tasmania and Victoria
- Mysterious boom causes panic in Davidson, North Carolina
- Mysterious 'loud bang' heard in northern Scotland
- Striking photo captures moment meteor fireball flies over Sunderland, England
- Stunning meteor fireball captured in central Idaho sky
- Meteor fireball seen flying through the night sky in Parana, Brazil
- Meteor fireball streaks across the North Carolina sky
- Double feature: Not one but TWO asteroids set to fly by Earth this weekend
- Big bright meteor fireball spotted in the Netherlands
- Tsunami linked to spread of deadly fungal disease C. gattii - study
- 'Eat less red meat', scientists said. Now some believe that was bad advice
- Time to stop the war on meat! Livestock production can be good for the environment
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #32 - ITN - Fast Food Makes You Blind | Woman Cries Crystals | 5G Rebellion
- Makers of Zantac stopping distribution due to cancer concerns
- Most young children shouldn't consume plant-based 'milk', health guidelines say
- Shapeshifting: Cause of antibiotic resistance identified
- The Arnold's new documentary says meat will kill you. Here's why it's wrong
- Small trial reverses a year of Alzheimer's cognitive decline in two months using EM waves
- Good for what ails you: Green tea offers simple solution to fighting antibiotic resistance, study finds
- Short sleeper syndrome
- Parents shocked as UK schools teach 6-10yo kids to touch their 'private parts' in beds & showers
- Dr. Gary Null: Communications Decency Act Immunity Letter
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr: The government is covering up vaccine deaths
- Ancient viruses could help kill cancers
- New York bans unvaccinated children from public schools
- Teen's bizarre sudden-onset schizophrenia & hallucinations caused by something millions of us own
- Woman who cries crystals instead of tears baffles doctors
- Why the Swiss are rebelling against 5G rollout
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: #31 - The Vaping Crisis - They're Coming For Your Vapes!
- Cleansing of the brain affected by breathing
- SOTT Focus: Darwinism Is Dead, Now What? Towards A Rational Spirituality
- Study prompts call for routine memory testing of teenagers
- Confirmation bias: People will accept anything as true if it confirms their beliefs
- When false claims are repeated, we start to believe they are true - but behaving like a fact-checker can help
- New clues in understanding near-death experiences
- The importance of searching and testing ourselves for truth
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Meaning of the World's Mythologies
- Genetic markers found that link to being left-handed
- Why transhumanists' search for earthly immortality is misguided
- Kill your inner John Bolton
- Is psychology building a house of cards?
- Human perception of colour doesn't rely entirely on language
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: T.C. Lethbridge And The Psi-Science Of The Pendulum
- Snorting powdered toad secretions just once is linked to feeling happier for a month
- The humans are waking up (maybe)
- Similar brains but mouse studies don't always tell the right story
- DNA intelligence tests ignore reasons why kids succeed
- The ancient Roman cure for panic attacks
- Bias against left-handers
- Strange black 'smoke ring' appears above Moscow region
- ISS live feed captures 'triangular US Space Force ship' hovering over Earth
- US Navy confirms videos of real UFOs were never cleared for release to the public
- A Taos Close Encounter of the Hunters and Aliens Kind
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Are recent UFO announcements part of the military's 'soft disclosure' strategy?
- Best of the Web: What, AGAIN?! 'Looping' fireball seen in the sky over Northampton, UK
- 'Experienced' hiker goes missing in Northern California mountains, search begins - Update
- SOTT Focus: Missing European Teenager Found Dead in Malaysian Jungle Under Mysterious Circumstances - Another Missing 411 Case?
- David Paulides: 'People are vanishing in urban areas'
- Could light and noise from Earth attract aliens?
- Congressman Mark Walker Wants To Know if Elizondo's UFO Debris Claim is True
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- Plane passengers stunned as 'UFO splits into six pieces and vanishes in mid-air'
- Video shows mysterious lights in sky over Tucson, Arizona
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Rosie O'Donnell deletes her Twitter poll showing 58 percent say 'hell no' to impeachment
- Avoiding red meat may lead to longer, more miserable life says new study
- DEATH METAL version of Greta Thunberg's UN speech online scores over 1.7 mn views
- Trump has not launched enough drone strikes to qualify for Nobel Peace Prize says committee
- Marionette strings clearly visible during Greta Thunberg UN testimony
- Just in time for Oktoberfest: German court rules hangovers are officially an 'illness'
- Russian aggression... in a galaxy far away? NATO maritime experts sought to secure mysterious 'Sea of Asimov'
- Nigerian prince revealed to be the source by New York Times for Kavanaugh allegations
- Sitting on a gold mine? Thieves steal £1mn toilet from UK palace
- No joke: London aquarium helps gay penguins get woke... they now have genderless chick
- The Raging Dumpster Fires of America ask people to stop comparing them to politicians
- Jonathan Pie: The Tory Purge!
- Biden says he was at Mount Doom 3,000 years ago when Isildur took the Ring and the strength of men failed
- Epic trolling: 'Error' page on Trump's website shows Hillary Clinton as President
- In the doghouse: Canine car crash culprit caught behind the wheel
- Ocasio-Cortez proposes counting white people's ballots as three-fifths of a vote
- Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers hit Philadelphia streets
- Reality under fire for not clearly distinguishing itself from satire
- Tom Cruise 2020 - Run Tom Run (Presidential Campaign Announcement)
- Concerning survey finds too many people believe Snopes is a legitimate fact-checking website
Quote of the Day
A fire broke out backstage in a theatre. The clown came out to warn the public; they thought it was a joke and applauded. He repeated it; the acclaim was even greater. I think that's just how the world will come to an end: to general applause from wits who believe it's a joke.
Recent Comments
The Truly Advanced civilizations don't need physical 'probes' to know what is going on here. Through the use of Direct Conscious access to, what...
The boomer generation needs to retire already. They cling to positions and power like zombies. I'm not even talking about Bernie or Warren here,...
I love weasel writing: "is believed to have... " Not a clue as to who believes it or if the belief has any factual basis.
Chiloe is the cultural hearth of Chile. Lots of legends and superstitions both from the indigenous population to the conquistadors to present day...
Man, you try walking into a police station with a pocket knife and see what happens. If you had a Bowie Knife they'd shoot you. THEN sieze it....