Eruption column and pyroclastic flow at Shiveluch volcano on Oct 2nd
A moderately large explosive eruption occurred on Shiveluch volcano earlier this morning, producing an ash plume that rose to 30,000 ft (10 km) altitude and a pyroclastic flow that traveled several km to the west from the active dome.

The eruption was likely a combination of explosion at the lava dome and a partial collapse of fresh material from the active part of the dome in its upper NE sector: