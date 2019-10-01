Police here Monday afternoon said the woman who was attacked by her pet pit bull Sunday has died "as a result of her injuries."Authorities identified the woman as Morgan Crayton. She was 31 years old.Police said Crayton was in her yard in the 100 block of Powhatan Parkway with several dogs on Sunday evening when her own dog, a 92-pound pit bull, attacked her.The woman suffered life-threatening bites and other injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she later died.A 68-year-old relative tried to provide first aid to the woman and also was attacked by the dog. Her injuries weren't life-threatening, police said.The dog was removed from the home and is in Hampton Animal Control custody. Police said animal control is investigating.The Associated Press contributed to this report.