Man dies after pit bull attack in Bennington, Oklahoma
kxii.com
Mon, 30 Sep 2019 09:20 UTC
Bennington police were called to Nail Street near North Ralls Street Saturday following an attack from two pit bulls and a mutt.
"Whenever me and my other officer arrived on scene, it was gory, horrific. The worst I've ever seen," said Bennington Police Chief James Heil.
Alan Bruce was flown to a Plano hospital in critical condition. He died just before 11 a.m. Monday.
Heil said when he and other officers arrived, the dogs came after them. Heil shot and killed the lead pitbull, causing the other two to run away.
Wright says he wasn't home during the time of the attack and thought he had the dogs on leashes in his yard.
"You're dang right I'm sorry. Hooty (Alan Bruce) was a friend of mine, man. He was a real good friend of mine. They (Bruce's family) know I would never want something like this to happen to anybody," said Wright.
Heil said a month ago Wright's dogs got loose and attacked a young girl near the fire station. She was taken to the ER as a precaution but wasn't seriously hurt.
These same dogs also attacked 14-year-old Zachary Burkhalter on his way home from school on Thursday.
"I was just walking home from school, like just a normal day. Out of nowhere, all these dogs just came up on me and started biting at me," said Burkhalter. "As soon as I left, they all came up. I had my baseball bat this time. I hit them and stuff, and they bit me right on my leg."
Heil says for now the dogs are still at Wright's house, and it will be up to the District Attorney if he'll face charges.
However, Burkhalter and his mother Amber Davis want something done now.
"I just hope that they get removed, or put up or something. We do not need that," said Burkhalter.
"The dogs need to die. They need to be killed because it's a continuous thing. It's not like it happened, one time, a freak accident. It's happened multiple times to multiple kids, and now there's a death in Bennington," said Davis.
Bennington City Council called an emergency meeting Saturday night to discuss the use of force. Heil says he was cleared for protecting the officers and the man who was attacked.
Bennington police will continue investigating.
- DEATH METAL version of Greta Thunberg's UN speech online scores over 1.7 mn views
- Trump has not launched enough drone strikes to qualify for Nobel Peace Prize says committee
- Marionette strings clearly visible during Greta Thunberg UN testimony
- Just in time for Oktoberfest: German court rules hangovers are officially an 'illness'
- Russian aggression... in a galaxy far away? NATO maritime experts sought to secure mysterious 'Sea of Asimov'
- Nigerian prince revealed to be the source by New York Times for Kavanaugh allegations
- Sitting on a gold mine? Thieves steal £1mn toilet from UK palace
- No joke: London aquarium helps gay penguins get woke... they now have genderless chick
- The Raging Dumpster Fires of America ask people to stop comparing them to politicians
- Jonathan Pie: The Tory Purge!
- Biden says he was at Mount Doom 3,000 years ago when Isildur took the Ring and the strength of men failed
- Epic trolling: 'Error' page on Trump's website shows Hillary Clinton as President
- In the doghouse: Canine car crash culprit caught behind the wheel
- Ocasio-Cortez proposes counting white people's ballots as three-fifths of a vote
- Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers hit Philadelphia streets
- Reality under fire for not clearly distinguishing itself from satire
- Tom Cruise 2020 - Run Tom Run (Presidential Campaign Announcement)
- Concerning survey finds too many people believe Snopes is a legitimate fact-checking website
- Troll Trump promises not to build Trump Tower in Greenland if he buys it
- A raccoon was 'living his best life' in a school's snack machine. Then came the cops
A great illusion of cosmic security thus envelops mankind, one that the "establishment" of Church, State and Academe do nothing to disturb. Persistence in such an illusion will do nothing to alleviate the next Dark Age when it arrives. But it is easily shattered: one simply has to look at the sky.
Recent Comments
Lots of money were obviously spent on vehicles, but the personal equipment is appalling. These soldiers of these brigades are mostly wearing...
It seems like they could/should have saved more of the vehicles but I guess the prisoners are more valuable. (Probably worth 2 AK-47s for each...
Tory v Labour the same old divide! Will people never wake up.?
From the time of the Babylonian Exile, ... Lost me here already. Bogus "his-stories".
I'm used to being outsmarted by mosquitoes, but bacteria?