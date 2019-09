© Carlene Whitney Salois



© NOAA

4 feet already recordedGlacier National Park has received copious amounts of snow following an early-season snowstorm. It looks like full-on winter in the park, and it's still only Septemeber.The storm has led to the following temporary road closures. The Many Glacier, Two Medicine, and Chief Mt. Roads are closed. The Going-to-the-Sun Road is closed from Avalanche to St. Mary.WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING ... Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with locally higher amounts on higher peaks and mountain passes ...Visit our Glacier National Park Weather page for links to the current forecasts.