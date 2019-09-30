snowfall september 2019 glacier national park
© Carlene Whitney Salois
Snowfall accumulation Glacier National Park late September, 2019.
4 feet already recorded

Glacier National Park has received copious amounts of snow following an early-season snowstorm. It looks like full-on winter in the park, and it's still only Septemeber.

The storm has led to the following temporary road closures. The Many Glacier, Two Medicine, and Chief Mt. Roads are closed. The Going-to-the-Sun Road is closed from Avalanche to St. Mary.

snowfall glacier national park september2019
© NOAA
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING ... Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with locally higher amounts on higher peaks and mountain passes ...
snow glacier national park september 2019

Glacier National Park, Montana, September 29, 2019
Visit our Glacier National Park Weather page for links to the current forecasts.