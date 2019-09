© Karen Manzer ‏

The winterlike storm is unleashing feet of snow and life-threatening conditions in northwestern US, warned Accuweather.

Bitter cold to last for days

Averaging about 72cm in sheltered areas of Waterton Townsite as of 830AM #abstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/lIfjwk9EeL — Kyle Brittain (@KyleTWN) September 29, 2019



We've had just a touch of snow overnight 😂😬#stillcomingdown pic.twitter.com/vvCSq1fhlq — Karen Manzer (@KarenManzer) September 28, 2019



This will be a "" warns the National Weather Service."A powerful storm system will produce several feet or more of wet, heavy snow; and gusty winds in the Northern Rockies," says the NWS. "Snow is also forecast along the Rocky Mountain Front, portions of the Great Basin, and other northwestern Mountains. Trees with leaves will be vulnerable to damage. Heavy snow and strong winds will make travel difficult to impossible in places."The trees are still fully loaded with foliage, so the strong winds and heavy, wet snow is expected is to bring down trees and power lines leading to widespread power outages.East-facing slopes of the Sawtooth, Flathead and Lewis and Clark ranges in Montana will experience the heaviest amount of snow, 2-3 feet (60-91 cm) to as much as 65 inches (122 cm).However, a general 1-2 feet (30-60 cm) of snow will fall over the mountains with anywhere from a bit of slush to several inches of snow at low elevations.Perhaps even worse is that residents who lose power will face subfreezing temperatures approaching zero F in some areas, says accuweather.These bitterly cold conditions are expected to last for days after the storm.Global-warming adherents warn of cataclysmic consequences years down the road, but this 'winterlike' storm is producing life-threatening conditions right now.Which would you prefer? Global warming? Or almost sub-zero temperatures with no heat or electricity?Thanks to Roger Higgs for this link