Lightning strike allegedly claimed life of a motorcyclist near Hiloi under Talcher police limits in Odisha's Angul district, today.The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Sahu (25) of Belapada village. He was working at a coal mine in Bharatpur area.Sahu was heading towards his workplace when lightning struck around 5 am killing him on the spot, locals said. On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Talcher sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem.The two-wheeler on which he was travelling has been seized by police and investigation is underway.