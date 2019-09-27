Hatcher Pass was hit by its first significant snow storm! The road over the summit has been closed for the season
© Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities
Snow has come to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. In Emmonak, resident Lilly Westlock estimates that over an inch fell on Tuesday evening.

"First time I've seen snow falling in September," she said. "The snowflakes were kind of bigger than usual, and it stayed for the evening, and then it started raining and melted."

Westlake says that the snow began around 5 p.m. when she was leaving work. On the way to a friend's house she passed a little girl playing in the snow.


© Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities
© Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities
"Her face was happy with excitement," Westlake described. "And she was dressed in snow pants, snow coat, boots, hat, and everything."

Westlake says that little girl wasn't the only one having fun. A Grant Aviation employee built a snowman near the Emmonak terminal.