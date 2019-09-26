canine attack
© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0
A pack of dogs in Northern Manitoba killed a two-year-old boy. Police claim they attained a report of a dog attack in God Lake Narrows on early Monday afternoon from a band councilor.

Officers arrived on the scene on Monday at noon and found the boy with life-threatening injuries in a wooded area not far from where he lived. He was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The assumption was he wandered away from his home at God's Lake First Nation into the wooded area, and that was where the attack happened.

The community members living near the forest were forced to shoot several dogs returning to the area.

The chief of the area, Gilbert Andrews, claimed he would be respecting the family's privacy and will not be making any comments on the matter.

John Healey, a member of First Nation, stated it was a terrible thing because it was a close-knit community where everybody knew each other.

Healey who works nearby God's Lake Narrows said the community was reeling after the incident because the boy was so young.

A police spokesman, Sgt Paul Manaigre claimed the officers in the department do not know how many dogs were involved because there were no witnesses to the attacks.

The RCMP are still investigating the matter.

Healey also mentioned a fundraising effort being done by the community members for the costs of the funeral as the extended family members are flying in for the burial proceedings.

A spokeswoman for the Manitoba Underdogs Rescue, Lindsay Gillanders said what happened was indeed a tragedy.

She extended her condolences to the family, adding their thoughts are with everyone affected by the incident. The Underdogs Rescue has helped in spaying and neutering dogs at participating Manitoba First Nations communities.

Gillanders refrained from commenting about the child's death because she did not know enough of what happened at the time.

She did reiterate male dogs had a potential of forming packs during the mating season, and that is when it became potentially dangerous because of heightened aggression levels.

There have not been previous reports about attacks happening in the area before, though.

She also stated her organization had not operated a program at God's Lake while there was a noticeable difference in other communities.

They spay and neuter dogs which are owned by people, so when they get out, they are not able to breed. That has resulted in a reduction in the populations of stray dogs within the communities the organization has partnered.