The Boston Dynamics humanoid robot Atlas has channeled his inner Simone Biles to put on a gymnastics display showcasing the machine's uncanny fluidity of movement. A new clip posted by its developers shows the robot running through its floor routine, including a handstand, some impressive rolls, and a 360-degree mid-air twist.The team wrote that the robot uses all of its 'body' to run through the movements and that new techniques were used to "streamline" the processes.they explain.YouTube viewers were equal parts alarmed and impressed by the flawlessness and flexibility of the mechanical gymnast.one wrote after watching the footage.another suggested more ominously.Some people are already thinking outside-the-box in terms of potential uses for such an agile, powerful machine. "This would've been useful at the Area 51 raid," one person mused. "Too late now."