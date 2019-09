© Inconnu

the matrilineal line of Ashkenazic Jewish descent has its roots in native European women.

"[Genetics] doesn't necessarily corroborate the traditional Jewish understanding,"

The same endogamy has historically resulted in genetic diseases

From the time of the Babylonian Exile, Jews have been spread far and wide, carrying with us mementos of our ancient past in our blood, spit and the microscopic double helix of our DNA. Among the best tools the Chosen People have for finding a link to antiquity is bleeding-edge technology that analyzes our genes - and while that tech is new, it's largely confirmed a familiar story of shared roots in the Middle East.Through advancements in mapping the human genome and the study of traditionally diseases like Tay-Sachs, scientists and historians are closer than ever before to learning where the Jewish people originated, and where we ended up.The science involved in genetic study of Jews has advanced immensely since its early days, when physical anthropologists Joseph Jacobs and Maurice Fishberg studied outward markers like stature, head size and pigmentation, said Harry Ostrer, the director of Genetic and Genomic Testing at Montefiore Medical Center and the author of "Legacy: A Genetic History of the Jewish People" (2012). Working in the late 19th and early 20th Century, when Fishberg published "The Jews: A Study of Race and Environment" (1911), his and Jacob's primitive research - which had a troubling analogue in the measurements used by Nazi race science — was surpassed by a new effort that emerged, fittingly, in Mandatory Palestine.. Sheba and colleagues believed these differences ought to be studied. This work culminated in 1961, when Sheba and geneticist Elisabeth Goldschmidt held the Conference on Human Population Genetics in Jerusalem.By the 1970s, studies using blood groups conducted by researchers like Arthur Mourant and Batsheva Bonne-Tamir advanced our understanding of Jewish common ancestry, as did studies in the 1990s focused on matrilineal mitochondrial DNA and patrilineal Y chromosomes. But it wasn't until Jewish genomes, an individual's entire genetic code, started being analyzed in the 2000s, following the breakthroughs of the Human Genome Project's push to map all human genes, that this knowledge became less abstract.Before genome-wide analyses, "There was a real lack of precision," Ostrer told the Forward over the phone. "The. But it just wasn't with the degree of accuracy or precision that happened when the genome-wide studies were done."Ostrer's initiative, the Jewish HapMap Project, is one of a number of studies propelled by advancements in genomic technology, which can now determine the order 20,000 genes (and 3 billion nucleotide base pairs) at one time in around one to two months. In recent years, these efforts have yielded insights into the inter-connectedness of the Jewish people."Part of why that research is so fascinating is it's telling us about aspects of Jewish history that are not recorded in texts or reflected in archaeology," said Steven Weitzman, the Ella Darivoff director of the Katz Center of Advanced Judaic Studies at the University of Pennsylvania and the author of "The Origin of the Jews: The Quest for Roots in a Rootless Age" (2017).Weitzman, who collaborated with Stanford geneticists in his research, noted a few early landmark studies that seemed to confirm traditional narratives, that link Jewish Diasporic communities to common tribal ancestors in modern day Israel.- but it was really striking that they could see reflected in the genetic code of these people that they did share a common male ancestor somewhere thousands of years ago."Since the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003, more ambitious studies have been mounted, Weitzman said, including Doron Behar's 2010 attempt to draw a genome-wide map of the Jewish people — a goal shared by Ostrer's HapMap Project — byWhile that tracks with conventional history, other research, such as a 2013 study by Martin B. Richards, concluded thatBehar, who, with Karl Skorecki, had concluded years earlier that 40% of Ashkenazi Jews can trace their origins to four women of Middle Eastern extraction, disagreed with this assessment.Weitzman said, "but it often does. And that's why some people are a little skeptical. It's been reaffirming a very conservative understanding of Jewish history."While the majority of scientists and historians support the view that Jews originated in the Middle East, there are vocal skeptics, notably Ostrer and the broader scientific community have dismissed this theory, and Elhaik's specific research, as "agenda-driven science." Weitzman agrees that the theory presents a weak argument and has been used to discredit Jews and Zionism by distancing Ashkenazim from claims to a Middle Eastern homeland., which, by medical necessity, have made Jewish genes among the most studied. While Ostrer cautions that some consumer-available genetic tests can be deceptive, appearing to indicate closer kinship between Jews who share deep ancestral lines, he maintains that the testing for potential disease carriers has improved tremendously with companies like JScreen, Invitae and Myriad.Currently, those withdon't have the advantage of seeing that heritage listed in most popular genetic testing service results. But these populations are sufficiently studied by geneticists - and often analysis of these groups can lead to interesting places. Recently,Overall, DNA testing and studies have enriched the Jewish historical record beyond potsherds and texts dating back to the Greek and Roman period. But whilethey have not been embraced by all historians. The reason, ironically enough, is recent history."There's a lot of resistance to [genetic research] within the field of Jewish studies," Weitzman said. "A lot of people remember or have in mind the role of race science in Nazism. So the idea that Jewish scholars would look in any way to genetics to understand Jewish identity or Jewish history and origins can make people concerned."