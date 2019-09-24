© EPA



At least 19 people have been killed and more than 300 others injured in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday after a 5.8-magnitude quake jolted several cities in the northern parts of the country including capital Islamabad.According to US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the quake was near New Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police in Mirpur, Sardar Gulfaraz Khan, said that at least 19 people were killed and over 300 injured in Mirpur and surrounding areas due to the powerful quake.Pakistan Meteorological Department's earthquake centre said the 5.8-magnitude earthquake was located near the mountainous city of Jehlum in Punjab province.Some houses collapsed in Mirpur following the earthquake, Deputy Commissioner Raja Qaiser said. Parts of a mosque also collapsed in the area. Emergency has been declared in hospitals across PoK.TV channels showed videos of heavily damaged roads in Mirpur, with many vehicles overturned. Several cars fell into the deep cracks on the roads.The quake was powerful and created panic as people ran out of buildings, eyewitnesses said.Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, said that most of the damage was done in Mirpur and Jhelum. "We are assessing the damage to life and property," he said.Several cities including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Skardu, Kohat, Charsadda, Kasur, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Sialkot, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chitral, Malakand, Multan, Shangla, Okara, Nowshera, Attock and Jhang felt the tremor.