Nearly all parts of the state -- northern Arizona, the Phoenix area, and southern Arizona -- saw rain and thunderstorms on Monday. More than three inches fell in some parts of the Phoenix area. Viewer video captured what appears to be a tornado in the New River area. Parts of the east Valley saw flooding.
And in Flagstaff, snow fell on the San Francisco Peaks, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, and at Arizona Snowbowl.
"Yes, it did snow on the San Francisco Peaks this afternoon!" according to a tweet from NWS Flagstaff. "Our best estimate is that snow and graupel fell down to 11000-11500 feet and probably got several inches deep at the highest elevations."
In a blog post on Monday afternoon , Arizona Snowbowl, the Flagstaff ski mountain, said it received three-fourths of an inch of snow at 11,500 feet.
"Today is the first official day of fall, but it might as well have been the first day of winter at the top of the mountain—our lift ops team rode to the top of Agassiz chairlift this afternoon at 4pm and reported 3/4″ of snow at 11,500′," the ski resort wrote.
Arizona Snowbowl is scheduled to open for the season on Nov. 22.
The snow was an awesome site from Snowbowl. pic.twitter.com/gFQ7gdYbPc— craig matthews (@craigmatthews48) September 24, 2019
From Hart Prairie Rd closest to Kendrick Park at about 5pm by Aaron D pic.twitter.com/dZGlQF3SRQ— yitood (@yitood) September 24, 2019