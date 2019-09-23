Cold fronts on Saturday hit the plateau in the northwest of southwest China's Sichuan Province, bringing the autumn's first snowfall to the area.Bipeng Valley, a scenic area in the Lixiang County of Aba, was quite a picture as snow began falling hours before other places.Bipeng Valley boasts diverse landscapes like mountain lakes and snow mountain ice falls. Autumn usually means the start of the tourism industry's off-season. However, the sudden snowfall and vibrant autumn colors helped to keep the industry open for longer this year.