Heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas brought by Tropical Storm Karen have caused severe damage in the dual-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean.Areas in the south western tip of the island of Tobago were badly affected from around 21 September.. Nine shelters were set up to house families displaced by the severe weather.Several boats were damaged in the rough seas in the Plymouth area, where a jetty was destroyed. Storm surge and high waves also caused coastal flooding damaging some buildings in Plymouth.The worst of the flooding was seen in Scarborough, where at least 1 house was destroyed, and along the coast in Lowlands where several people were trapped in their homes.Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said in a statement of 22 September that it has received approximately 88 reports of incidents as a result of Tropical Storm Karen."These vary from blown off roofs, fallen trees and utility poles in the roadway, flooding, strong winds and damage to residential and commercial properties."Scarborough and South Western Tobago experienced severe flooding, as well as power outages around the island," TEMA said.From 22 September heavy rain caused severe flooding on Trinidad island in particular in the north west of the island including areas around the capital, Port of Spain, Diego Martin andThe country's Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management reporting flooded roads in at least 25 locations.The St Joseph's river broke its banks in the vicinity of Grand Bazaar, on the outskirts Port of Spain. Flooding inundated highways causing major traffic disruption.Tropical Storm Karen is now expected to head north and approach Puerto Rico and the US and British Virgin Islands from around 24 September. A tropical storm warning is in effect for these countries. Heavy rain of up to 150mm could still affect the Windward Islands.