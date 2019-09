Social Media

Local flooding in Thessaloniki, Greece last night, Sept 19th. Report: Forecast Weather Greece pic.twitter.com/25yCm1UCgp — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) September 20, 2019



Heavy rainfall late during the evening of 19 September, 2019, caused flash floods in areas around the city of Thessaloniki in northern Greece.Local media reported that 2 people were rescued from vehicles trapped in flood waters. The fire service received more than 150 calls with 17 requests for flooded homes or basement stores to be pumped out.Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) reported that a hail damaged wide areas of crops in Trikala regional unit on 19 September.