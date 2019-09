© Squaw Valley



"It's been just 70 days since we closed out the 2018/19 season on July 7, and just under 60 days to go until the next one begins! Opening Day is scheduled for November 15, weather and conditions permitting." - Squaw Valley

A smattering ofWhile there's plenty of riding left to be done down under and spring skiing is quite frankly the best, no doubt a lot of us have hung up the skis and boards and turned our attention to future trips north.For those with their sights on North America, we've put together a quick gallery of shots taken this week which should stoke the fire and help you dream of whiter pastures.The snow largely fell on the 16th and 17th of September, and while it's all but disappeared it's safe to say it's the first fall of many for the 2019/20 season!Keep an eye on the Mountainwatch Snow Cams and stay tuned for plenty more of these photo wraps as the northern Winter approaches.P.s. Niseko also saw it's first snowfall today!