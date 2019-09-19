© Squaw Valley
A seasonally confused Squaw Valley on September 17.
A smattering of snow has fallen across the Western U.S and Canada this week, despite the fact it's still officially summer in North America until September 23.
While there's plenty of riding left to be done down under and spring skiing is quite frankly the best, no doubt a lot of us have hung up the skis and boards and turned our attention to future trips north.
For those with their sights on North America, we've put together a quick gallery of shots taken this week which should stoke the fire and help you dream of whiter pastures.
The snow largely fell on the 16th and 17th of September, and while it's all but disappeared it's safe to say it's the first fall of many for the 2019/20 season!
"It's been just 70 days since we closed out the 2018/19 season on July 7, and just under 60 days to go until the next one begins! Opening Day is scheduled for November 15, weather and conditions permitting." - Squaw Valley
© Squaw Valley
Last season was Squaw Valley’s 3rd biggest snow year on record with 719″ of total snowfall.
© Squaw Valley
© Squaw Valley
Snow on the road en route to Alpine Meadows.
© Squaw Valley
More than a few centimetres settled at higher elevations.
© Mt Rose Ski Tahoe
Mt Rose Ski Tahoe received some of the most snow and has one of the earlier opening days, set for October 25th!
© Kirkwood Mountain Resort
Kirkwood after their snowfall on the 16th.
© Heavenly Mountain
Heavenly looking… heavenly!.
© Northstar
Northstar on September 16, 2019.
© Sierra at Tahoe
Some locals getting amongst the fresh falls at Sierra at Tahoe.
© Jackson Hole
The Jackson Tram on it’s way to winter.
© Chris Segal/Snowbird
This shot from Snowbird is actually from the 12th.
© Chris Segal/Snowbird
“I was standing in shorts and a t-shirt at that exact spot last week” – Facebook comment on this photo from Snowbird.
© Chris Segal/Snowbird
Winter?
© Chris Segal/Snowbird
After the storm cleared at Snowbird on September 13, 2019
© Matt Sylvestre
Whistler Blackcomb is also changing colour, taken September 17, 2019.
P.s. Niseko also saw it's first snowfall today!