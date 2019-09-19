Indonesia has been struck by two earthquakes within an hour. The first earthquake, measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale, Java island on Thursday. The second earthquake of the same intensity struck Indonesia's Bali island, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).So far, no reports of damage or casualties have been reported from the southeast Asian country. Indonesia, home to more than 260 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire".In March this year, four people were killed after an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hit off Java island. The powerful quake had damaged more than 200 houses, swaying buildings as far away as the capital.